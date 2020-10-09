KINGSPORT — Sullivan South had visions of a landmark football victory Friday night, but tradition-rich Greeneville would have none of that and rolled to a 41-7 victory in the final homecoming game to be played at Death Valley.
The win sets up another showdown Friday between unbeaten defending state champion Elizabethton and the Greene Devils (5-2, 3-0), to be held in Greeneville as the pair battle for the top spot in Region 1-4A.
Meanwhile, South’s loss drops the Rebels to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in Region 1-4A.
“I feel like defensively and special teams-wise early on we played pretty good, but offensively we kept backing ourselves up with penalties and you can’t do that against a good football team,” said South coach Justin Hilton, whose Rebels were penalized seven times in the first half.
“That’s a good football team over there but I think we learned a lot tonight. We’ve still got a lot ahead of us that we need to correct and get ready to go. My guys will regroup and we’ll be ready to go next week against Sullivan East.”
SPEED KILLS
Greeneville, which compiled over 400 yards of balanced offense, used its big-play abilities to control South.
The Greene Devils led 20-0 at halftime on the strength of two game-breaking plays in particular, beginning with a 70-yard touchdown sprint by blazing running back Mason Gudger midway through the first quarter.
Later in the period, flanker Adjatay Dabbs snared a short pass from quarterback Brady Quillen and turned in a spectacular 65-yard TD catch and run.
“You either got it or you chase it,” Hilton said, referring to Greeneville’s speed. “They have some explosive players, especially No. 2 (Gudger).”
Gudger, who later set up a Quillen TD run with a 62-yard dash down to the South 1-yard line, finished with 162 yards rushing on just 13 carries.
QUILLEN STARS
A sophomore quarterback who began the season backing up Drew Gregg, who’s out for the year due to a knee injury, Quillen had himself a night with two touchdown runs and two touchdown passes. He ran for 66 yards on nine carries and completed 6 of 9 passes for 108 yards and no interceptions.
Quillen’s 10-yard TD pass to Jaden Stevenson made it 20-0.
SOUTH HAS ITS MOMENT
South cut its halftime deficit to 20-7 early in the third quarter when quarterback Ethan Bergeron capped a nine-play, 65-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run. But the Rebels could get no closer, with Gudger breaking his 62-yard run immediately thereafter to set up a 1-yard scoring plunge by Quillen.
Bergeron finished with 60 yards rushing, while Elijah Jennings added 65 yards.
The Rebels lost three fumbles on the evening.