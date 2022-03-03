GREENEVILLE — The Greeneville buzzsaw keeps chewing up opponents.
Showing their dominance early and often, the homestanding Greene Devils romped to a 91-52 victory over Volunteer in Thursday’s Region 1-3A boys basketball championship at Hal Henard Gymnasium. Their fourth straight region championship came two nights after they posted a 34-point win over Elizabethton in the semifinal round.
The Falcons had taken an early 4-2 lead on a Bradin Minton score. It only fueled the Greene Devils (27-6), who scored the next 21 points. After winning the Class AA state championship in 2021, Greeneville will play for a Class 3A state berth next Monday when it hosts Knox Halls.
Volunteer (23-12) will go on the road to face Clinton in the sectional round.
Greeneville’s first 12 points of the 21-0 run came from 3-point range. Adjatay Dabbs hit a pair shots behind the arc, along with one for Jackson Tillery and one by tournament MVP Reid Satterfield. The Greene Devils opened up a 50-25 lead by halftime.
“I tell them a lot lately how thankful I am and count my blessings to coach such talented guys who are selfless,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “They do a great job of finding each other. They do a great job and when you watch them on the floor, you can tell they enjoy playing together. It makes it very, very special.”
It’s certainly the case with the team’s two star players — Jakobi Gillespie and Satterfield.
Gillespie, who is committed to Belmont, thrilled the crowd with a breakaway slam dunk in the third quarter. Gillespie, grandson of NHRA champion drag racer Allen Johnson, often left defenders in his dust to score 22 points. He talked about the chemistry between himself and running mate, Satterfield, who finished with 20 points.
“We’ve been playing together for a while. We don’t even have to try to find each other,” Gillespie said. “We know if one of us is doubled, the other is open. We just have a way of finding each other. And when we lock down on defense, we’re going to score on offense.”
This Greeneville squad, which also got 15 points from Dabbs, has drawn comparisons to the great Science Hill teams of the 1990s and early 2000s with their dominance and championships.
Volunteer coach Mike Poe coached the Hilltoppers to a 2002 state runner-up finish. Before that, he was at David Crockett when his Pioneers jumped out to a 15-2 lead against the eventual state champion Hilltoppers in the same gym at a 1990 sectional (then sub-state) game which Science Hill won 64-56.
On this night, Greeneville didn’t give Poe’s team a chance to get out early or make a comeback. Still, the Falcons showed fight with Jon Wes Lovelace hitting back-to-back treys in the third quarter and scoring 12 points. Andrew Knittel and Garrison Barrett tied for the team scoring lead with 13 points apiece.
Still, there was no question how good of a team they were facing. The Greene Devils had eight players combine to make 12 shots from 3-point range.
“We weren’t pulling any punches. They played the Dr. Phillips team in the Arby’s who everybody thought was the greatest in the world and Greeneville gave them a dose,” Poe said. “The problem playing that athleticism, you don’t see it every day. The shots we got early on, they’re not there. If we’re playing the teams in our league, you have more time to get the ball out of your hand.
“They have great athleticism, and they can all make shots. I thought our team played hard and represented our conference (well).”
Poe, a veteran coach with a combined 657 wins between the high school and college ranks, feels good about Volunteer’s chances in the next round.
“If I had a choice, I’d rather win Monday,” Poe said. “We’re going to face a good team, but I know it won’t be any tougher atmosphere than Greeneville.”