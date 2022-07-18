Since the TSSAA began its football playoff system in 1969, area teams have enjoyed plenty of success in the postseason.
But how do they stand up against each other?
Using a ranking system to get a mix of current and past accomplishments, using the following method:
— 18 points for a state title
— 12 points for reaching the finals
— 9 points for a semifinal appearance
— 6 points for a quarterfinal appearance
— 2 points for each playoff victory
— 1 point for each consecutive year reaching playoffs
Under this scoring system, each team’s total reflects only the finishing point of a given year. For example, a team gets nine total points for reaching the semifinals and doesn’t get points for the quarterfinals in that season.
1. Greeneville (275)
With four state titles, five championship games and two other semifinal trips, the Greene Devils have an overall playoff record of 55-27.
2. Elizabethton (248)
The Cyclones have three state titles, four championship appearances, six other trips to the semifinals, and an overall record of 48-29.
3. Dobyns-Bennett (137)
Four trips to the semifinals and five quarterfinal finishes boosted the Indians’ total.
4. Hampton (122)
The Bulldogs own a championship game appearance, four other trips to the semifinals and 25 playoff victories.
5. Tennessee High (108)
Thirty-six of the Vikings’ points came from their state titles in the early 1970s.
6. Cloudland (94)
The Highlanders have one finish in the finals, two semifinal appearances and a quarterfinal showing.
7. Science Hill (60)
Three trips to the quarterfinals gave the Hilltoppers an 18-point boost.
8. Daniel Boone (38)
Two quarterfinal finishes and 10 wins are on the Trailblazers’ resume.
9. Happy Valley (35)
Eight playoff wins helped the Warriors’ total.
9 (tie). South Greene (35)
The Rebels have a pair of quarterfinal appearances.
11. Unicoi County (23)
The Blue Devils have five playoff victories.
12. David Crockett (20)
A strong 2018 playoff run boosted the Pioneers’ total by 10 points.
13. Cherokee (18)
The Chiefs reached the semifinals in 1994.
14. Johnson County (8)
Three playoff wins make up most of the Longhorns’ total.
15. Chuckey-Doak (8)
Two playoffs wins are highlights for the Black Knights.
16. West Ridge (3)
The Wolves won a playoff game in their first-ever season.
16. (tie) Volunteer (3)
Fifteen years ago, the Falcons earned their lone playoff win by beating Tennessee High.
16. (tie) Unaka (3)
Still looking for its first playoff win after 17 tries, the Rangers have made three straight appearances.
16. (tie) West Greene (3)
In 2012, the Buffaloes earned their lone playoff victory.
20. Sullivan East (2)
In 2004, the Patriots defeated Greeneville in the playoffs.
21. North Greene (1)
The Huskies made the playoffs last year for the first time in 10 seasons.
Note: Now-defunct Sullivan South finished with a total of 91. Sullivan North’s end score was 50 while Sullivan Central totaled four.
PLAYOFF APPEARANCES
Here’s a look at consecutive years of football playoff appearances:
Hampton — 18 years
Greeneville — 15
Elizabethton — 14
Cloudland — 10
Unicoi County — 7
Happy Valley — 7
Daniel Boone — 6
David Crockett — 6
Tennessee High — 5
South Greene — 5
Chuckey-Doak — 4
Dobyns-Bennett — 3
Unaka — 3
West Ridge — 1
Science Hill — 1
Volunteer — 1
West Greene — 1
North Greene — 1
Cherokee and Sullivan East did not make the playoffs last year. Johnson County qualified, but did not make an appearance because of a COVID forfeit to Alcoa.
NEW COACH
Tennessee High chose Hunter Meade as its new boys’ soccer coach.
Meade replaces Andrew Snyder, who guided the Vikings to the Class 2A sectional round last season.