BRISTOL — The Greeneville boys basketball team already made history last year when it won its first state championship.
On Friday night inside Viking Hall, the Greene Devils made a little bit more history in defeating Amarillo (Texas) 58-51 in the 38th Arby’s Classic third-place game.
With the victory, Greeneville became the highest-placing team in the event since Science Hill was also third in 2005.
Greeneville bested its previous top finish of fourth back in 1985.
“This was a really good week and there was a lot of bus riding,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “It’s like a little over an hour every day and it was a grind for the kids and the coaches. To come down here and not only play but play well is really rewarding.”
Ja’Kobi Gillespie had another sparkling evening, scoring a game-high 28 points and going a perfect 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. He netted 20 in the second half.
Teammate Reid Satterfield netted 14 points.
It might have been Jackson Tillery — standing at a not-very-intimidating 5-foot-7 — that made some of the biggest plays of the game. He grabbed three key rebounds and had a key steal late in the game that helped the Greene Devils grab the lead.
Adajatay Dabbs, who totaled just four points on the evening, had a steal and bucket with a minute left in the game — handing the Greene Devils the lead at 51-50.
“That was the biggest play of the game,” Gillespie said.
Greeneville had to overcome a slow start against an incredibly well-coached Sandies squad. Sharpshooter Brendan Hausen, a Villanova signee, scored a team-high 18 points for Amarillo.
Cade Hornecker, a 7-foot Southern Illinois signee, scored 12 for the Texas crew.
Amarillo had a string of turnovers late that ended up costing it the game.
“This just shows how our hard work pays off. That’s the highest Greeneville has ever gotten in this tournament,” Satterfield said. “It felt great to make history winning state last year and it feels great to make history again.”
West Ridge 66, Twin Springs 61
West Ridge’s first Arby’s Classic win was certainly a memorable one.
The Wolves were up by 13 points at one point in the third quarter before Twin Springs came roaring back to take a 57-56 edge late.
With under a minute left and down by one possession, Twin Springs was at the free throw line. Bradley Owens missed the try, but the Titans got the rebound.
Owens drove into the basket and got the bucket to go, but a charge was called and the score was waved off.
The Wolves got some key buckets late from Ty Barb with a 3-pointer and a jumper from Wade Witcher.
“What a hard-fought game and hats off to Twin Springs. They’re good and (Lane and Owens) are hard to guard,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “They made tough shots. We’re really close to being pretty good. Every time we get up, we just shoot ourselves in the foot.
“We got up 13 and they hit 3 and then we turned it over twice. What was 13 became 8 and they’re back in it.”
Twin Springs’ Connor Lane got going in the second half, netting 15 of his game-high 24. Owens was right behind him with 22 and had five made 3-pointers.
Mason Elliott (13) was also in double figures for the Titans.
“We got some calls in the first half, but the timing of it was a little unfortunate,” Twin Springs coach Ty Webb said. “That happens sometimes and you just have to find a way to fight through it. Hats off to West Ridge. They made some big shots down the stretch.
“I was pleased with the way we fought. I learned that this is a tough group in this tournament.”
Jackson Dean and Witcher each had 16 to lead the Wolves, who went 11 of 22 from long range.
“We’re very appreciative of Richard Ensor, Tennessee High staff and others for letting us play this game,” Dyer said. “We found out Wednesday that we were playing this game. It was a late Christmas gift for our guys.”
Volunteer 72, Abingdon 55
The pressure got to Abingdon early and often as Southwest Virginia’s version of the Falcons turned it over 18 times — and Volunteer continually capitalized on opportunities.
Garrison Barrett led the way for the Volunteer Falcons with 27 points while sharpshooter Joltin Harrison netted 21, including four 3-pointers.
It was Volunteer’s first win at the Arby’s in program history.
“I thought our attitude was really good and I thought our effort was really good,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “We’ve had a rough stretch where we played Morristown East, Dr. Phillips, and lost a tough one the other day (to Union). It was good to see our kids bounce back today and give that good of an effort.”
Volunteer shot 58.3% from the field and suffocated Abingdon on defense.
Abingdon shot 40% and was led by Dayton Osborne’s 15 points. Evan Ramsey, the 7-foot anchor for the Virginia crew, was on the bench but did not play.
Haynes Carter contributed 13 points while Konnor Kilgore and James Whited each had 10.
“We got a lot out of the press and we decided that if we wanted to play fast, we’d have to play some younger kids,” Poe said. “They all played a lot of minutes. If they buy into what we’re doing, we can still be successful with those younger guys.”
Knox Catholic 69, Bearden 58
With his team down a pair going into the fourth quarter, B.J. Edwards put Catholic on his back and carried the Irish over the finish line.
Edwards scored the first six points of the final stanza and got Catholic the lead for the first time since the start of the third quarter.
He finished with a game-high 26 points and nine rebounds while junior Blue Cain had 23 points.
The Irish, after losing the opening game to Jonesboro, placed sixth in the prestigious event in their first appearance.
A series of late bad passes by the Bulldogs led to Catholic runouts and the gap widening from six to 14 points.
Jake Poole and Darian Bailey each had 17 to lead Bearden. Bailey also had 10 rebounds.
Dr. Phillips (FL) 55, Jonesboro (AR) 44
The Panthers overcame a slow start to claim fifth place in their first appearance.
Kansas signee Ernest Udeh Jr. had a big game, especially in the fourth quarter, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Riley Kugel (14) and Denzel Aberdeen (11) also finished in double figures for the Florida squad.
Jonesboro was led by Amarion Wilson, who finished with 15 points.
Fun Factory 3-Point Contest
Long Island Lutheran’s Dylan Goodman won the 3-point contest with a final score of 16.
The runner-up was determined in a shootout and A.K. Abusaab of Long Island defeated Volunteer’s Joltin Harrison 15-11.
The other participants were Tennessee High’s Ty Hopson and Marquis Phelps, West Ridge’s Peyton Sams, Twin Springs’ Bradley Owen, Volunteer’s Bradin Minton and Garrison Barrett, and Dr. Phillips’ Jack Chehansky, Jackson Slater and Jonathan Caicedo.