Greeneville survived a furious Johnson City rally and then answered with its own flurry to win 11-5 in Appalachian League baseball action Monday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Playing with a revamped lineup and trailing 6-0 in the sixth inning, former Elizabethton High School standout Noah Rosato’s bases-clearing double highlighted a five-run rally for the Doughboys.
The effort came one day after the Doughboys’ manager Rick Magnante was fired after a heated dispute with a Major League official several players quit the team.
However, Greeneville (30-14-1) came back with four runs in the seventh inning and another in the eighth to regain control.
Greeneville clinched the Appalachian League West Division title as the Flyboys remained 51/2 games ahead of Elizabethton with five games left in the regular season.
Johnson City fell to 15-30-1.
DOUGHBOYS RALLY
Down 6-0 with no hits in the sixth inning, it looked grim for Johnson City before Colby Backus sparked a comeback.
Backus, a former Daniel Boone player in his first game with the Doughboys, broke up the no-hitter with a single to right field.
It was the first of four straight hits. Alex Reyna and Damani Thomas followed with two more singles to right field on the next at-bats as Backus scored Johnson City’s first run.
Chyran Cruse then dropped a single into shallow center field to score Reyna. Later with the bases loaded, Rosato hammered a shot that bounced off the center field wall for the three-run double.
PITCHING AND HITTING
Will Westbrook suffered the loss, giving up four hits and four runs in 32/3 innings. Lucas Teel and Seth Willis each saw an inning of action before Gianluca Shinn and ETSU pitcher Daulton Montagra finished the game.
Greeneville starter Bryce Mayer had eight strikeouts and allowed one walk over five no-hit innings. Austin Troesser was rocked for the five hits and five runs over two-thirds of an inning before Zane Robbins entered to shut down the Doughboys the next 11/3 inning.
Tayler Aguilar had three hits and two RBIs and Eddie Micheletti finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored as the Greeneville outhit Johnson City 13-5. Homer Bush Jr. added to the Flyboys’ total with two hits, while Trevor Austin drove in three runs.
NEXT UP
The teams have Tuesday off before Johnson City hosts Elizabethton in a Wednesday doubleheader. Greeneville is scheduled to host Kingsport in a doubleheader starting Wednesday.