ELIZABETHTON — Showdown was a word that didn’t last long Tuesday night.
In a battle for first place, Elizabethton barely had time to blink before it trailed Greeneville by two goals. And the Greene Devils went on to record a 5-1 victory at Citizens Bank Stadium.
“We gave away two goals at the beginning and that late goal in the first half,” Cyclones coach Bill McClay said. “You can’t let that happen. But this was the best team we’ve played all year. Sometimes you’ve got to learn those lessons.”
Clinching the District 1-AA regular season title, the Greene Devils (8-4-2 overall) improved to 4-0 in league play. Elizabethton (7-2-2) fell to 3-1 in the district. Greeneville also secured home-field advantage for any district tournament games it plays.
A ROUGH START
With Greeneville’s history of 10 straight appearances in the state tournament, the Cyclones knew they were facing a tough program.
But the Greene Devils decided a couple of quick reminders wouldn’t hurt, ripping the net twice in the opening four minutes. Austin Beets scored one minute into the contest, and Drew Shelton followed up with the second strike.
It was only 10 minutes later when Alden Wakefield found the net to make it 3-0. Blake Rogers pounded the net twice before halftime, and the Cyclones found themselves in a 5-0 hole.
A BETTER SECOND HALF
The Cyclones were a more competitive bunch in the second half, holding the Greene Devils scoreless.
“We hadn’t seen them play, but we knew the things they would do — and they kept doing them all game,” McClay said. “We just dealt with it better in the second half.”
And the Cyclones even found their way into the net as Eli Williams scored in the 68th minute.
“We fought back,” McClay said. “Part of it was getting used to how they play and how fast they are. I thought we did better in the second half.
“They were still attacking, but the wind played a role. They couldn’t hit it directly as easily. And having the wind allowed us to get the ball out a little easier.”
If there is a rematch in the postseason, McClay said his team would need to play much better.
“You’ve got to put together 80 minutes,” he said. “We would have to be firing on all cylinders all the time.”