BLUFF CITY — Greeneville repeated as Region 1-AA boys basketball champions Thursday night, although Sullivan East’s Dylan Bartley made their hearts stop for a moment.
With the game tied with three seconds left in regulation, Bartley made a steal and threw a heave beyond half-court that appeared right on target. After the ball bounced off the rim, the Greene Devils (27-6) took no chances in overtime.
They scored the first 10 points of the extra period to take a 79-71 victory at the Dyer Dome.
Greeneville coach Brad Woosley admitted he thought the game was over when Bartley launched his shot.
“I was like, ‘That’s the ball game boys, it’s time to go home,’” Woosley said.
In the overtime, tournament MVP Jakobi Gillespie, who scored a game-high 28 points, and Reid Satterfield, who had 24 points and 11 rebounds took over. Adjatay Dabbs finished with nine points and Connor DeBusk added eight for Greeneville.
Woosley was glad to see his team reach the sectional round, where they will host Fulton.
The Greene Devils (27-6) reached last season’s state tournament only to see it canceled due to COVID-19, which was heartbreaking to Satterfield and his teammates.
“It means a lot to get back to the sectional,” Satterfield said. “I feel like we deserve it after getting robbed last year. I felt like we could have gone deep in the state (tournament) last year. I wish we had our seniors from last year back where they would have this opportunity. Now, everybody on this team has their opportunity.”
Both Gillespie and Satterfield were cool under pressure. Gillespie made 14 of 17 free-throw attempts. Satterfield hit all nine of his free throws with two coming late in the fourth quarter and the other seven in overtime.
“They came out shooting the ball well and we had to keep fighting,” Gillespie said. “It was a big game. I had to step up. When we got down by eight points in the third quarter, we knew we had to keep fighting. There was a lot of game left.”
Greeneville led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter and scored the first nine points of the second. East cut the lead to five before Satterfield hit a shot at the buzzer for a 32-24 Greeneville lead at the half.
The tables turned in the third quarter with 14-3 run by the Patriots, which put them ahead by eight. Gillespie responded with a 15-foot jumper on the next possession and Dabbs hit another 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the Devils’ deficit to 46-43.
The teams battled tooth-and-nail in the fourth. Braden Standbridge tied the game for the Patriots with 3.3 seconds left and then Bartley launched his near game-winner.
Bartley, who said the ball felt good when it left his hands, led the Patriots with 21 points. Ethan Bradford scored 17 followed by Standbridge with 16 and Logan Murray with eight.
East coach Dillon Faver thought his team had won when Bartley released the shot. The joy soon subsided, although given time to reflect after the game, his focus turned to Monday’s sectional matchup at Kingston with a chance to reach the state tournament.
“I thought it was in, initially, when he let it go,” Faver said. “We battled back there and had the last shot. If it goes in we’re celebrating. It didn’t go in, we’re not celebrating. It’s an unbelievable feeling how if a ball goes in a hoop or a ball doesn’t go in a hoop how it can make you feel emotionally. But I am proud of my guys.
“There’s 16 teams left in the state of Tennessee and we’re still one of ‘em. So we’re blessed and we’re still on a mission.”