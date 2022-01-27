When the Golden State Warriors were winning three NBA championships in four years, there was Stephen, Klay and Kevin — scoring machines known well enough by first name only.
But there was another standout on those teams who did things behind the scenes, whose contributions were of significant value. And although Science Hill isn’t Golden State, the Hilltoppers have their own version of Draymond Green.
Senior Michaeus Rowe had some excuses he could have used to not be where he is today — an important part of a team that has won 14 straight games and is fighting for the Big Five Conference championship. Instead, he worked himself into a role that made it easy for head coach Ken Cutlip to compare him to Green — without the sometimes snippy attitude.
“To me he embodies what servant leadership is all about,” Cutlip said. “He holds his teammates accountable, but he is the first one to be there for them. He has been one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever had in the program.
“It has been amazing to see him grow up and be the type of leader he is. He takes hard coaching, and he’s the most respectful kid we have in the program. I tell you, Michaeus is the glue for this team.”
GREEN ’TOPPER
Rowe hears the comparison on a routine basis.
“Every day,” he said with a laugh. “If you watch the games, Draymond is always being the leader on the court, regardless of his bad attitude. Coach Cutlip doesn’t put that bad attitude on me. It’s the other things. Draymond always looks happy on the court, and they say I look happy, too.”
Rowe even wears the same uniform number (23) as Green.
Cutlip said it’s more than points, rebounds and assists, it’s the emotion of the game and the teammate support.
“I have tremendous respect for the competitive fire and the way Draymond plays,” Cutlip said. “Michaeus fights a little different way. He’s not verbal in a negative way. He’s just about getting the work done. To me, he is one of our stars.”
WHERE IT STARTED
Rowe wasn’t one of those kids who stood out among the crowd.
“When I was younger, I wasn’t the most athletic kid,” Rowe said. “I had to work my way every day to get to where I wanted to be.”
Playing football, basketball and baseball, Rowe was on a team throughout each year. And then in eighth grade, his athleticism caught up with his love of the games.
“I hit a growth spurt,” he said. “I just sprouted out.”
JOINING THE PROGRAM
In his early days at Science Hill, Rowe was still trying to figure out where he fit.
“The transformation of Michaeus has been amazing,” Cutlip said. “When he was a freshman, he was immature, not being able to see the big picture. I think a light bulb came on this summer. We saw a complete change. Now he has turned into a captain.”
Rowe became a leader, making games easier for his teammates but punishing opposing defenses when they forget about him.
“It is his senior year, but it has been about what he can do for his team,” Cutlip said. “Night in and night out he does what he can to help the team.”
And the stat sheet is stuffed. Rowe is averaging 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
His defense isn’t confined to guarding someone his own size. Rowe plays the No. 5 position for Science Hill, making him a 6-foot-2 center. Cutlip said he is an “undersized five.”
ALL ABOUT MOM
As the only child of a single parent, Rowe could have drifted down the wrong road. Instead, he found strength in a dedicated mom.
“My mom got me through everything,” Rowe said. “I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for her.”
It wasn’t easy to get Rowe to practices with a full calendar of sports activities.
“I know it was very hard,” said Rowe. “At the time, we were young and I didn’t realize how hard it was. But now I realize. She took a good mother role, a good parenting role. She got me to practice every day on time. She got me food and did everything she was supposed to do as a single parent. I thank her for that.”
LOOKING FORWARD
Playing in college is still on Rowe’s wish list, but first he wants to help the Hilltoppers finish this season in style.
He said the pieces are in place, but the loss to Dobyns-Bennett in December still lingers.
“It knocked us down the leaderboard,” said Rowe, who has helped Science Hill earn the second-most wins of any team in the state with its 23-3 mark. “It hit us hard, but everybody has focused in and locked in and knows what it takes in conference games.
“I believe if we play our game, play as a whole team, together and as brothers, we should take this team very far.”