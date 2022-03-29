Jackson Green got East Tennessee State started and the Bucs pulled away for a while before holding on for dear life.
Green blasted a grand slam over the right field fence in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday, helping ETSU beat Radford 14-9 in a nonconference baseball game at Thomas Stadium. It capped a 12-game homestand for the Bucs.
ETSU (17-5) won for the 12th time in its last 14 games. The Bucs have scored in double digits 12 times this season after doing so four times all of last year. Radford fell to 7-17.
ETSU freshman starter Trevor Hanselman retired the first 10 Radford batters before Zach Whitacre and Ty Dooley reached on infield singles. Whitacre scored on an attempted double steal when Dooley was thrown out at second by ETSU catcher Noah Webb. That cut ETSU’s lead to 4-1.
Hanselman was taken out with one out in the fifth inning when he walked back-to-back batters. He allowed just two hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Norgren’s two-out double in the fifth scored King and Norgren came home on a single by Webb to make it 6-1. A four-run sixth, keyed by a two-run single by James Taussig, helped Radford cut the Bucs’ lead to 6-5.
ETSU’s fourth pitcher, Cade Carlson, got out of a jam in the sixth to preserve the lead and the Bucs began to pull away after that with another run in the sixth and four in the seventh, keyed by Justin Hanvey’s three-run double. Kyle Rachels’ three-run homer in the eighth put ETSU up 14-5
Carlson, who had pitched 3 1/3 innings all season, worked 3 more but couldn’t close the deal. The Highlanders scored four runs in the ninth after Carlson got the first two batters out. Jackson McDavid came in to clean up the mess and ended it with a fly ball.
Beam had three hits, while King and Norgren each had two.
The Bucs hit the road for a weekend series with Baylor in Waco, Texas. Friday’s game is set for 7:30 p.m., followed by contests on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Baylor was 12-11 heading into Tuesday night’s game against UT-Arlington.