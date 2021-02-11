Daniel Boone volleyball will have a new look on the sidelines in the fall.
On Thursday, athletic director Danny Good announced the hiring of Tennille Green as the head coach. Green takes over for Chelsea Baker, who stepped down following last season.
In her most recent stint at Volunteer in 2019, she led the Lady Falcons to a fourth-place finish in the District 1-AAA tournament.
She also coached at Church Hill Middle School, she led the Lady Panthers to a first-place finish in the conference and third place in the state.
Green has also led high-school aged club teams for four seasons through several tournaments and a bid to a national competition.
“She comes from a program at Sullivan South, when you consider (coach) Sherry Hooks, that says enough in itself, if you know anything about volleyball,” Good said. “She is extremely competitive and has head coaching experience at the high school level already under her belt.
“Her and Chelsea (Baker) have the same pedigree. And Coach Baker was in support of this decision. When you have somebody coming in to replace you, and you support her, that goes a long way.”
“It meant so much to me that Chelsea had my back on this,” Green said. “When Rylee [Green’s daughter] played last year and I was a coach at Volunteer, we became friends and we kept it strictly that. We didn’t talk about volleyball much.
“We’ve always been fans of Boone. It feels like a family environment and there are a lot of good athletes over there.”
Green was a two-time all-state athlete in volleyball and softball for the Lady Rebels.
In her collegiate career at East Tennessee State, she was a four-year starter and earned many prestigious athletic awards, including Southern Conference player of the week, Southern Conference all-tournament team, and achieved 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs.
Green will have two of her daughters, Rylee Wines and Emma Green, on the Lady ’Blazer squad, but that doesn’t change her coaching style much.
“I was brought up to play fair and that’s what my coaching style is about,” Green said. “Having my daughters on the floor has never been an issue and I feel like that all of the kids that are out there are my daughters.”
A press release from Good stated, “The search committee spent several months in pursuit of the ideal candidate to continue propelling a program that has experienced success for many years under the leadership of Coach Chelsea Baker.
“Coach Green has previously met and shows promise to succeed all criteria identified by the search committee in pursuit of leading the volleyball program. Including an unwavering commitment to help players first succeed as students off the court.
“Coach Green’s background, as both a player and program leader, is very appealing to our school.”