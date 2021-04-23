BRISTOL — David Gravel covered the dirt surface at Bristol Motor Speedway faster than anyone Friday night.
The Connecticut driver set a track record in qualifying, won his heat race, a dash race for fastest qualifiers and then held off the challenge of Texas racer Aaron Reutzel to win Friday’s 25-lap, $10,000-to-win World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Bristol Throwdown.
Gravel, in the brightly colored orange and black No. 2 machine, lost the lead on the start to another Texas racer — Sam Hafertepe Jr. — but used the high side of the race track to get a run off turn 4 and take the lead on lap 3. He led the rest of the way for his 60th World of Outlaws career victory.
Reutzel, in the white No. 83 machine, was catching him before a late-race caution for Logan Schuchart’s damaged car stopped on the backstretch. Once the green came out, Gravel was able to pull away over the final five laps.
“It’s pretty cool to be here, such an iconic place for a Sprint Car driver,” Gravel said. “We had a great car ever since we unloaded yesterday. After our heat race and dash, I told them not to change a thing. Reutzel had passed a lot of cars and he was coming. Those last five laps, I was wide open on the top. I didn’t conserve a thing.”
Reutzel, a rookie on the World of Outlaws circuit but winner of the last three All-Star Circuit of Champions titles, rocketed from a ninth-place starting spot to finish second. The Texas racer won a Sprint Car race at Volunteer Speedway in 2020, but believed the caution cost him the Bristol victory.
“To go from ninth from second, to go two laps to take the lead … that caution absolutely killed us,” Reutzel said. “David was the class of the field and the traffic was the only chance we had to get him. He couldn’t pass cars in traffic, but when the caution came out and he had clean air, he was able to pull away.”
Californian Carson Macedo finished third and Hafertepe held on for fourth. Donny Schatz, a 10-time World of Outlaws champion looking for his 300th career win, finished fifth.
NASCAR star Kyle Larson started 12th, but worked his way up to a sixth-place finish. Giovanni Scelzi, two-time defending series champion Brad Sweet, Nashville driver Paul McMahan and Brock Zearfoss rounded out the top 10.
BIG BLOCK MODIFIEDS
NASCAR Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen charged from fifth to pass Mike Mahaney and win a 40-lap feature for the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds. Friesen made the winning pass on lap 18. He had a stout car all night, the fastest in qualifying and rolling to an easy win in his heat race.
Friesen finished over seven seconds ahead of young NASCAR racer Tyler Dippel for his second straight win in the Super DIRTcar Series. Mat Williamson, a Canadian like Friesen, finished third. Tim Sears Jr. and Mahaney rounded out the top five.
NEW TRACK RECORD
Gravel set a World of Outlaws track record with a lap of 13.672 seconds at 138.502 mph as the sanctioning body used .526-mile as the track distance. Altogether, five drivers broke the track record of 13.860 seconds set by Sammy Swindell when the Outlaws last visited BMS in 2001.
Scelzi was second fastest at 13.752 seconds (137.696 mph). Coincidentally, Scelzi’s father Gary is a former NHRA Funny Car track record holder at the adjacent Bristol Dragway with a 329.26 mph pass in 2005.
Friesen set the fast time at 16.574 seconds (114.251 mph) for the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.
SATURDAY HEADLINER
The Saturday schedule mimics Friday’s slate with the exception that the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars will be a $25,000-to-win feature and the Big Block Modifieds will have a $10,000-to-win feature.