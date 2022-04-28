BRISTOL — A pair of familiar names topped the speed charts at Bristol Motor Speedway during World of Outlaws practice on Thursday as teams prepared for the “Bristol Bash.”
The event features $25,000-to-win feature races for both the Sprint Cars and Late Models on Friday and Saturday nights.
David Gravel, who swept Sprint Car features at Bristol in 2021, turned a fast lap of 13.624 seconds at 140.839 mph around the .533-mile oval in his No. 2 car. Chris Madden, who won two of four Late Model features and over $200,000 at the recent Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals, was fastest at 15.218 seconds at 126.087 mph.
Despite the quick lap, Gravel wanted more as he was 10th fastest in the final practice.
“We unloaded with the same stuff as last year and the first session we were good,” he said. “We have to get the car better later in the night. You want to be on top of the charts every time out. When you’re not, you’re trying to get back there. We made a change on the car and it was worse. We have to go back to where we started and adjust from there.”
Three-time defending World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion Brad Sweet was second at 13.739 seconds (139.660 mph) followed by Aaron Reutzel at 13.777 seconds (139.275 mph).
Ten-time champion Donny Schatz and Kerry Madsen rounded out the top five. Defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson was 10th fastest at 13.843 seconds (138.611 mph) in the white No. 57 sprint car.
LATE MODELS
Madden turned his fast lap in the second of four practice sessions. Jonathan Davenport, a winner on the Bristol dirt in 2021, was second quickest at 15.482 seconds (123.937 mph). Kyle Bronson was third, followed by Ricky Weiss and Max Blair.
Jimmy Owens, the four-time Lucas Oil Series national champion from Newport, was ninth on the speed charts at 15.771 seconds. Scott Bloomquist, the Mooresburg racer with over 600 career wins, got better in the later practices. He was second fastest to Davenport in the third session and seventh quickest in the final session.
Larson, who won a major Super Late Model race at Eldora, Ohio on Tuesday, did not participate in the practice. There was work being done on his No. 6 Rumley Motorsports machine in preparation for the weekend races.