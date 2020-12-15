Graham Spurrier left his own legacy in Johnson City.
While younger brother Steve is arguably the most famous person to call Johnson City his hometown, Graham Spurrier had his own successful career working for the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department.
John Graham Spurrier III died Monday night of natural causes. He was 78.
Steve Spurrier explained Graham had a great influence on him becoming a standout athlete, a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at the University of Florida and the winningest football coach at Florida and South Carolina.
“Brother Graham was a big influence on me as an athlete and a person,” Steve Spurrier said by telephone. “When you’ve got a brother three years older, we played one-on-one basketball, football and all that kind of stuff. We pitched baseball to each other in the old Scout Hall Gym behind the church where our house was. I had somebody who was always better than me and it wasn’t until I was 15 or 16 that I finally beat him one-on-one.”
While Steve Spurrier is best known for his football career, Graham excelled at basketball and baseball. He played basketball at Science Hill under coach Bill Wilkins and baseball under coach John Broyles before going on to play baseball at East Tennessee State.
“Graham was an excellent athlete,” Steve recalled. “Basketball, he was a starting guard on some good teams and baseball, they won district and region and went to the state tournament. He did something that I never did. He played for the Bucs and he hit for the cycle at Mountain Home.
“They didn’t have a fence and he already had a single, double and triple. He needed a home run for the cycle. There was a picture in the newspaper as he was coming across the plate. They had a play at the plate, but he barely made it.”
Graham played for ETSU under coach Jim Mooney and was a teammate to future Bucs coach Ken Campbell. According to a May 1962 Johnson City Press-Chronicle article, Spurrier led the team in doubles and triples that season.
The brothers remained close throughout their lifetimes and Steve was appreciative of Graham coming to support him throughout his playing and coaching careers. He often traveled with longtime Nashville sports writer Joe Biddle, a Science Hill graduate.
Steve was also proud of Graham creating his own path in Johnson City when most of the family moved to Florida.
“He loved Johnson City. He never had the desire to move to Florida like his brother or my sister Sara did,” Steve said. “He had a very good career there.”
The Science Hill athletic accomplishments didn’t end with the brothers. Graham’s son, Johnny, had a good football career at Science Hill and was offered a scholarship by The Citadel. Grandson Logan Spurrier, who grew up in Hendersonville, is now a golfer at Middle Tennessee State University.
Beyond sports, Graham Spurrier was known for his zest for life and outgoing, friendly personality.
The Spurrier family moved to Johnson City when Graham was starting ninth grade as their father became minister at Calvary Presbyterian Church. Steve Spurrier talked about the family’s Christian faith and how they hope to be reunited in the afterlife.
“Graham was a man of faith and we believe he’s in a better place now,” Steve said. “All of us look forward to seeing him again someday.”