David Crockett senior Emma Gouge achieved two major goals, hitting a personal milestone and leading her team to victory in Monday’s opening round of the 31st annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament.
Gouge scored 19 points, the final one reaching the 1,000-point milestone for her career in the Lady Pioneers’ 61-37 win over Sullivan South.
Aware of the 1,000-point mark, she completed an old-fashioned, 3-point play by draining a free throw in the fourth quarter.
“When I went up to the foul line, my teammate Alyssa (Suits) came up and said, ‘No pressure, but you’ve got to make this.’ I heard coach say it was 999, so I knew it was the one,” Gouge said. “It feels really good to get this out of the way. I know I shouldn’t have worried about it, but with COVID-19, you never know how the rest of the season is going to go.”
Suits contributed 11 points to the Crockett victory and Emily Trivette added nine points, all coming on shots from behind the 3-point arc.
It was the Crockett defense which truly turned the game into a rout. Leading 34-25 at the half, the Lady Pioneers limited the Lady Rebels to two points in the third quarter.
Chloe Nelson ended with 11 points for South, but Crockett put a concentrated effort on Allie Jordan and held South’s leading offensive threat to six points.
“We talked about once you get an opponent down, you have to finish them,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “We were a little sluggish at the start, but we came out in the third and we pushed them with our defensive pressure and traps. We got some deflections into turnovers and transitions to push it up to 18-19 points.
“We worked on the last two days for No. 22 (Jordan) not to touch the ball. She scored six, but we knew had to keep her from getting her feet set, and had to keep Nelson off the boards the best that we could.”
Elizabethton 57, David Crockett JV 17
The Lady Cyclones rolled as the Crockett junior varsity team served as a last-minute replacement. Elizabethton held a 29-6 halftime lead on its way to the easy victory.
Renna Lane paced a trio of Lady Cyclones in double figures with 15 points. Lina Lyon followed with 14 points and Morgan Headrick ended with 11. Kadence Fannon was the leading scorer for Crockett’s JV girls with six points.
Tennessee High 52, West Greene 34
Tori Ryan scored 16 points and Riley Fritts finished with 15 points to lead the Lady Vikings over the Lady Buffs. Annie Hayes added eight in the Tennessee High victory. Taylor Lawson scored 16 points to lead West Greene.
——— BOYS North Greene 67, Sullivan South 53
North Greene boys’ basketball coach Sam Tarlton enjoyed a happy homecoming seeing his Huskies capture the win over the Rebels.
Kendal Loftis and Chriss Schultz each scored 23 points to give Tarlton, a Crockett alum, a much desired victory.
“I told the boys that I went here and it means a lot to me to come here and play well,” Tarlton said. “It’s good for us to come here and play with the bigger teams, the good teams. We want to compete in our league at the end of the year so this is good for us.”
Chance Campbell added eight points for the Huskies (5-0). It was the third quarter when South’s leading scorer Cooper Johnson was on the bench with foul trouble that North Greene fully gained control.
The Rebels (2-1) were held to five points over those eight minutes.
With Nick Ellege unavailable for Monday’s game, Johnson paced South with 17 points. Jackson Dean hit double figures with 11 points and Will Harris ended with eight. The Rebels, who made the Hardee’s final a year ago, will play in Friday’s consolation bracket.