Patrick Good spent two seasons terrorizing Mark Prosser when he was the coach at Western Carolina. Now the former David Crockett High School star is joining Prosser at his latest gig.
Prosser is the new head coach at Winthrop and the school in Rock Hill, South Carolina, announced Good’s signing on Twitter.
Good, a shooting guard, played two seasons at East Tennessee State before opting out of last season.
Prosser probably had two games etched into his memory when he decided to have Good join the team.
Good set an ETSU school record with 11 3-pointers against Western Carolina in 2019. He scored 35 points that night.
His next big game against the Catamounts and Prosser came the following season when his 26 points lifted the Bucs to a 68-67 win and the Southern Conference’s regular-season title. Good scored 17 points in the final four minutes and made the winning 3-pointer.
For his career, Good is a 38% shooter from 3-point range. Against Prosser, he has made 47%.
Good was a third-team All-Southern Conference performer in 2018-19. He averaged 8.9 points a game in two seasons at ETSU.
He began his career at Appalachian State, where he played for one season before transferring to ETSU.