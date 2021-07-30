BURLINGTON, N.C. — Coming out ready to produce, Johnson City got a three-run first inning in return.
That paid off in the long run for the Doughboys, who received a four-RBI effort from Cherokee Nichols and defeated Appalachian League baseball foe Burlington 5-2 on Friday night.
Ashton King and Joe Vetrano sandwiching one-out singles around a Ricky Jimenez walk set up Nichols for a two-run base hit. The Sock Puppets then misplayed an Alan Espinal ground ball, enabling Vetrano to score from second and put Johnson City on top 3-0.
Burlington (16-29-2) answered with a run — Ryan Picollo’s RBI single — in its half of the first, then made it 3-2 on Andrew Lujan’s second-inning sacrifice fly.
Nichols, however, neutralized the Sock Puppets’ momentum by leading off the fourth with a home run over the left-field wall.
An inning later, Nichols singled for his fourth RBI — after Jimenez was hit by a two-out pitch and Vetrano drew a walk.
From there, the Doughboys (15-28-1) looked to their bullpen to keep Burlington at bay. The Sock Puppets would score no more as Will Westbrock and Gianluca Shinn combined for five innings in relief of starter Seth Willis.
Westbrock, who worked through the seventh, earned the decision. Recording three strikeouts in his two innings from the slab, Shinn garnered a save.
Together, Nichols (3 for 4) and King (3 for 5) accounted for all but two of Johnson City’s eight hits.
Topped by Nick Winkelmeyer at 2 for 3, Burlington was limited to five hits.
Jacob Speaker absorbed the loss in a five-inning start. Yielding four earned runs, he registered six strikeouts and issued three walks.
The Doughboys and Sock Puppets meet again Saturday in Burlington. Game time is 7 p.m.
From staff reports