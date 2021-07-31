BURLINGTON, N.C.—A healthy supply of high-quality pitching found its way into Saturday night’s Appalachian League baseball game at Burlington.
Although touched for only four hits, Johnson City’s effort went unrewarded as the Sock Puppets blanked the Doughboys for a 2-0 victory.
Giving up both runs, JC starter Carlos Nolasco racked up eight strikeouts against two walks. Marques Johnson went the rest of the way, recording six Ks with no bases on balls.
The first of four Burlington pitchers, Nick Gottilla breezed through six innings for the decision. Jacob Marx and Trevor Nanny each put in an inning before Brady Huddlestun struck out the side in the ninth to pick up a save.
Limited to five hits, the Doughboys (15-29-1) got a 1-for-2 showing from Alan Espinal and a Ricky Jimenez double.
For the Sock Puppets (17-28-2), Isaiah Adams batted 2 for 3 and two runs. He clubbed a two-out triple in the second inning, then trotted home with the game’s first run on Cole Reynolds’ single.
Adams scored again after his second hit led off the bottom of the fifth. Reynolds followed with a walk before Caleb Farmer singled to load the bases.
Two batters and one out later, Andrew Lujan grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice.
The Doughboys visit Greeneville on Sunday for a 5:30 p.m. clash. Burlington will be in Bristol, where first pitch is set for 6.