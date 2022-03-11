The local golf calendar will have a different look this summer as the Tillinghast Invitational has been moved to August.
The 17th annual Tillinghast will be played Aug. 13-14 at Johnson Country Club. The tournament had previously been played in early June.
The move was made for two reasons, JCCC head professional Tyler Deaver said.
“We’re doing bunker renovation here in the next few weeks,” Deaver said. “We’re doing all 18 holes. We’ll be tearing up some of the grounds around the greens and possibly adding a couple tee boxes while we’re at it. That could take anywhere from two to four months.
“And the weather’s better in August. The golf course is settled in and in better shape. I’ve always wanted to move into August anyway so look for that to be continued.”
That leaves the Link Hills Invitational in Greeneville as the first of the five tournaments that make up the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour. That event, at Link Hills Country Club, is set for June 18-19.
The East Tennessee Amateur will be next, scheduled for June 24-26.
The Ridgefields Invitational (July 8-10) and the Lonesome Pine Invitational (July 16-17) are the other two events on the schedule. The local schedule will conclude with the Tillinghast.
SENIORS GOLF LEAGUE
The popular Seniors Golf League gets underway Monday at McDonald Hills Golf Course in Rogersville.
The league is for players 55 and over has more than 250 members. Tournaments are held every Monday and Thursday and run until the end of October. Players with handicaps from 0 to 36 can play as the competition is flighted.
For more information, visit www.seniorsgolfleague.com.
SENIOR LADIES
The Senior Ladies Golf League, following many of the rules and regulations of the men’s league, begins April 4 at Andrew Johnson Golf Course in Greeneville. Visit www.seniorladiesgolf.com for membership information.
LPGA AMATEURS
The local chapter of the LPGA Amateur Golf Association will kick off its season Tuesday with an introduction to golf at Elizabethton Golf Course.
The event is designed for women who don’t play or play a little. It will introduce them to the basics of golf, including such things as what to do in the pro shop, how and where to drive a golf cart, using the driving range and putting green, and golf course etiquette. Elizabethton head professional Rey Padilla and assistant Ethan Burger will handle the education aspect of the clinic with the LPGA Amateurs chapter members helping out.
Ladies don’t have to be LPGA Amateur members to participate.
The LPGA Amateur Golf Association is the recreational amateur arm of the LPGA family. It’s one of the largest women’s golf amateur groups in the world, and provides organized playing and learning opportunities for adults of all ages and abilities through a variety of local and national events.
A rules seminar (March 22) and handicap seminar (March 29) will be held via Zoom for members. After a warmup round April 3 at Cattails at MeadowView, the weekly league will begin April 6 at Cattails. Other courses being used during the season are Ridgefields, Pine Oaks, Glenrochie, Patriot Hills, Graysburg Hills, Warriors’ Path, Lonesome Pine, Woodlake and Link Hills.
For membership information, visit www.lpgaamateurs.com/memberships/.