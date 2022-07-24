Josh Gobble won Saturday night’s Late Model feature at Lonesome Pine Raceway with his father Kirby Gobble in second. It was a reversal from the Mod 4 feature when Kirby Gobble scored the victory over Josh in a 1-2 finish.
Coming after the races were delayed for rain, Josh Gobble led flag-to-flag in the 50-lap main event. His No. 88 Chevrolet was able to stay a few lengths ahead of his father’s No. 13 Chevy over the first half of the race. After a caution for Chris Coleman’s blown engine on lap 24, Josh quickly scooted away to a 4-5 car length advantage as his father and Mitch Gibson battled behind him.
“The car was really good tonight. We got a pretty good set of tires which is key at this place,” the Abingdon driver said after winning at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval. “The car handled real good. I didn’t know what it was going to do after the rain shower. But, it was the same as qualifying. We were able to stay out front and hold them off until the end.”
Gibson, driving the white No. 28 Chevrolet, made sure they didn’t beat the stuffing out of the rest of the field. He got around Kirby Gobble for second on a lap-25 restart and stayed there for the next dozen laps.
Eventually, Kirby Gobble reclaimed the position. He couldn’t run down his son. Gibson, Steven Roark and Dalton Thomas rounded out the top five.
“These top four cars, we do the maintenance on them and they all get worked on at the same shop,” Kirby Gobble said. “Man, that was a race with Mitch. He’s getting more experience in these big cars and is doing a heck of a job. I didn’t think I was going to get back by him.
“I wish I had a little more tweaking on this thing where I could have run a little harder with my son. He finished second to me in the Mod 4 and I finish second to him here so you can’t ask for anything better.”
Kirby Gobble held off Chris Amburgey in the early laps of the Mod 4 race. Josh Gobble found himself batting from the back of the pack after making contact with Jesse Amburgey’s car and spinning. Josh Gobble worked his way to the runner-up spot, but finished .33 seconds behind his dad.
Chris Amburgey, Billy Duty and Joey Amburgey took the third through fifth spots.
PURE STREET AND PURE 4
Doug Austin emerged victorious in an action-packed Pure Street race that involved a four-car battle between himself, his brother Rob, Buzz Smith and Joey Sykes.
Smith led the first 24 laps, holding off repeated challenges from the other three. He spun in turn 4 on lap 25 with damage to his black No. 19 machine. It set up a five-lap showdown as Doug Austin held off Rob Austin for the victory.
Sykes finished third with Mike Mays and Jamie Meadows the rest of the top five.
Larry Yeary grabbed the lead from Paul Stanley at the start of the Pure 4 race and proceeded to take the win. Levi Cox used a lapped car as a pick to make a last-lap pass of Stanley for second. William Hale and Linton Perry took the fourth and fifth spots.
