Tony Glover has served as a technical director for the NASCAR touring series for nearly a decade.
His job entails working with the ARCA Menards Series, along with the NASCAR Whelen Modified, the Pinty’s Series in Canada and the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Racing Series. On a rare occasion, he will see something across his desk concerning his hometown, Kingsport Speedway.
Now 65, he frequently thinks about his hometown and the path that led him to win the Late Model Sportsman national championship as a crew chief for his father’s team, three Daytona 500s as a crew chief for Morgan-McClure Motorsports and a fourth 500 as a manager at Ganassi Racing with driver Jamie McMurray.
Over his career, he has been to 168 different race tracks across the United States and Canada.
Glover attended Bell Ridge Elementary School and Lynn View High School. He played a variety of sports until the racing bug hit at 13 years old. The son of top Sportsman racer Gene Glover saw another side of the sport working at Kingsport Speedway.
“When I was around 13-14 years old, I worked at the race track for a summer with my friend Doug Murray,” Glover said. “His dad owned the speedway and we were always cleaning the speedway, mowing, cleaning restrooms or doing whatever it took.
“I took pride in the fact my dad won the first race at Kingsport Speedway. He also won his last race at Kingsport Speedway. The only race I ever got to compete against my dad and a lot of the legends was at Kingsport Speedway. That place always means a lot to me and always will.”
RACING WITH DAD
Glover joined his father’s team and served as crew chief as a teenager. Gene Glover had finished racing on dirt and was focused on racing his red No. 71 car on the pavement tracks. In 1978, they decided to chase the Late Model Sportsman national championship, the forerunner of the Xfinity Series.
In 1978, Gene Glover finished third in the national standings behind Butch Lindley and Bob Pressley. The next season, in 1979, Gene Glover won the national championship — beating Lindley, Morgan Shepherd and others.
Gene Glover was the model of consistency, winning races at South Boston and Old Dominion Speedway that season. Overall, he posted 22 top-five and 31 top-10 finishes in 35 races.
“It was a lot of work, a lot of travel, but a lot of fun,” Glover said. “We raced a lot of races without a lot of money. At the time, I just thought about how we were running competitive and winning. How my dad made ends meet and a living out of it, I’ll never know. We had very little sponsorship come in, so we lived off what we won.”
Glover believes the short-track masters in the Late Model Sportsman ranks, which included guys like Jack Ingram and Sam Ard, were as talented as those racing in the Cup Series.
The local drivers were tough as well with Brad Teague, Glover and John A. Utsman posting a 1-2-3 finish against the top Late Model intruders at the 1980 Kingsport 300.
“The crowd we raced with in ’78, ’79, ’80, they were as good a race car drivers as anywhere in the country,” Glover said. “They could have won at any level.”
MAKING A NAME IN CUP
After his father hung up his helmet, Glover worked at Petty Enterprises in 1983. It proved to be an education of racing at the top level as Glover found out how meticulous the preparation was on the Cup cars.
“People ask me where I went to college and I tell them I went to college in Level Cross,” he said. “In that one year, it was like a four-year degree. That was the springboard for my career, something I’m so thankful for. Richard and Maurice, Wade Thornburg, Mike Beam, they did preparation on those cars back then that I’d say some teams aren’t doing today.”
Glover returned home to work with the Abingdon-based Morgan-McClure Motorsports in 1984. The team came close to winning with Rick Wilson at the 1988 Firecracker 400 in Daytona. They finally broke through at the 1990 Bristol Night Race with Ernie Irvan behind the wheel.
“That was an awesome night for everybody involved in that effort,” Glover said. “It was especially gratifying for me at my home track. My mom and dad were there. They didn’t get to attend a lot of races, especially my dad. To be my first win and to have them around, it’s still special to this day.
“I know it’s been 32 years and I still think about it a whole lot. I will never forget it. Every time I walk through the tunnel at Bristol and see the picture from that race and victory lane, I get goose bumps.”
The team went on to win the 1991 Daytona 500 with Irvan and back-to-back Daytona 500s in 1994-95 with Sterling Marlin. Overall, Glover is credited with 14 wins during his time with Morgan-McClure from 1984-97.
MODERN CAREER
Glover joined car owner Felix Sabates’ team in 1998 and remained there after Chip Ganassi became the majority owner. Reuniting with Marlin, the team had several strong runs. They were particularly good the 2002 season. Marlin was a championship contender heading into Kansas until a crash ended his season.
“Nothing will ever replace the days of Morgan-McClure,” Glover said. “We built that team from basically nothing to a contender, a good race team that could win races on big stages. We battled for a championship late in the season.
“Obviously, I moved on and worked with Felix and later Chip. We got Sterling back on board and battled for another championship. The two best times of my life other than racing with my dad were the early ’90s with Morgan-McClure and the early 2000s with Sterling at Ganassi.”
After becoming Earnhardt Ganassi Racing, the organization had another big year in 2010 — when McMurray won both the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis.
Glover was named to his position with NASCAR in 2013. While he’s not directly in the Cup Series anymore, he remains a big fan of the series and motorsports in general.
“I don’t think they could run a Cup race without me,” he said. “If I wasn’t on the couch watching, I don’t know if they could get it started. I watch every race I can possibly watch. I love Cup racing and think it’s the most competitive today that it’s ever been.
“If I’m not traveling, I watch every form of racing I can watch. That’s something I like about my job — I get to go to so many different forms of racing. To do my job, I have to stay current with it. With every race I watch or every car I look at, I try to learn something.”