On the surface, this should be one of those times East Tennessee State could swoop in to get a win in a Southeastern Conference arena.
In reality, the Bucs are still trying to find themselves.
ETSU plays at Georgia at 7 p.m. Wednesday The game will be televised on SEC Network Plus.
Georgia has struggled during its nonconference schedule, losing 6 out of 11 games, including one to another Southern Conference team, Wofford. The Bulldogs had their hands full with another SoCon team Monday night, pulling out an 85-79 victory over Western Carolina.
“We want to win the game,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We want to play well, play better against a team that’s talented, that plays in a power conference. We just have to get back playing really well again. We haven’t been playing well for longer than five minutes here or there.”
ETSU (7-5) has lost two games in a row and both appeared winnable at the outset.
“Right now we’re not good on offense, yet we’re getting the ball exactly where we want it,” Oliver said. ”We’re getting the ball right at the rim and we’re just not making plays.”
It will the Bucs’ second foray into the SEC. They lost 94-62 at Tennessee earlier this month.
“We have some work to do,” Oliver said. “We’ll be up for the fight. We’re going to keep fighting and find a way to get better.”
FREE THROW LEADERS
ETSU is among the top free throw shooting teams in the country, ranking fourth at 81.02%. Portland leads the nation at 81.38%.
The problem for the Bucs is their inability to take advantage of their strength. They can’t get to the line.
In the past two games, they’ve been outscored from the line 45-10. They were 1 of 3 against North Carolina A&T and 6 of 7 against UNC Asheville.
Charlie Weber is 20 out of 23 from the line to lead the starters at 87%. Weber also leads the team in field goal percentage at 54.8.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS{/span}Georgia is 5-3 at home.
Braelen Bridges, a 6-foot-7 grad student, leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 13.1 points per game. Kario Oquendo (6-4 sophomore) averages 11.2 and Aaron Cook (6-foot grad) gets 10.7 points and 7.1 assists per game.
Oquendo scored 20 points against Western Carolina.
The Bulldogs will be playing without Jailyn Ingram, who had been averaging 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds. Ingram, a key player in the Georgia lineup, suffered a torn ACL in a win over Jacksonville.
The Bulldogs are coached by Tom Crean, former head coach at Indiana and Marquette.
THREE PLEASE
{span}The Bucs have made at least one 3-pointer in 1,072 consecutive games, the fifth-longest streak in the country. The last time they didn’t make a 3 was {/span}Feb. 16, 1987, against Davidson. UNLV has the longest streak at 1,141 games.