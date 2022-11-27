ATHENS, Ga. — East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver didn’t have all his weapons at his disposal Sunday and the lack of depth cost the Bucs dearly.
Georgia took advantage of the absence of ETSU’s top two substitutes and knocked off the Bucs 62-47 in a non-conference game. The result gave the Bulldogs some revenge, as ETSU won the meeting last season.
Guard DeAnthony Tipler and forward Brock Jancek missed the game with injuries for ETSU, which fell to 3-4. Tipler came into the game tied for second on the team in scoring and Jancek has been a force inside.
“My lack of depth showed in the second half,” Oliver said.
Georgia pulled away from a 36-36 by scoring 12 points in a row and won going away. The Bulldogs improved to 5-2.
Jalen Haynes, ETSU’s center, scored 21 points, making 9 of his 11 shots. Jordan King added 14. King made 6 of 19 shots, including going 1 of 9 on 3-pointers.
“Jordan King is struggling right now with his shot,” Oliver said. “I think he’s playing hard as hell. I think he’s turned into a tremendous driver, getting to the basket. He can make plays off the dribble for teammates, but we’re accustomed to seeing him make 5 out of 9 in a game like this. The differences is the coverage is different. He’s not getting many open looks.”
Josh Taylor, who spent the last two years at Georgia before transferring to ETSU, had a quiet day, scoring four points and making 1 of 4 from the field.
While Haynes was patrolling the paint, the Bucs went cold from outside. They made just 2 of 16 shots from 3-point range, while Georgia went 9 of 30.
Georgia was led by Kario Oquendo’s 16 points. He made 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Justin Hill added 14 points.
For the first time this season, the Bucs were outrebounded as Georgia won the glass 38-28. ETSU shot 39% from the field (20-51) while the Bulldogs finished with a 42% clip. The Bucs went more than six minutes without scoring as Georgia pulled away.
ETSU returns to Freedom Hall on Wednesday night when Mars Hill comes to town. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.