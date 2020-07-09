ERWIN — A stadium or arena is often one of the first impressions visitors get from the host school and athletics department as a whole.
The Unicoi County football team will still be playing at Gentry Stadium this fall, but the Blue Devils' old stomping grounds have a new look after recently completed upgrades.
“The need was recognized by almost everyone and the stadium has probably been needing it for at least 20 years now,” Unicoi County coach Drew Rice. “We’re very thankful and blessed to have a really nice stadium now. It’s been about two years in the making.”
The stadium has been around since the 1930s and, at least according to Rice, so was the concrete portion in the middle.
“That middle third had concrete that was laid in the ’30s and it has just kept being capped again and again over the years,” Rice said. “The two outside thirds of the stadium were both wooden bleachers and some had broken over the years, which made it a hazard. Now, that’s all metal bleachers and it’s much better — and we got a new press box.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic took a lot of practice time away in the spring for the Blue Devils, Rice has been keeping an eye on the renovation project from it’s beginning.
“They actually started all the demolition back in November and it’s actually been pretty cool to watch it progress since then,” he said. “It’s really been one of the main things I’ve kept my eye on during the quarantine since I’m here all the time. There’s a back road that runs behind the stadium and the traffic going by on that road, just in our recent practices, has been like 30 and 40 cars — and they’re all just keeping tabs on the stadium.
“They never stopped working on the stadium, even during the pandemic, so that was really good.”
Rice says Unicoi County fans will be pleased when they eventually get back into the stadium, whenever that may be.
“There are new lights out there, too and I really never realized how dark it was out there until we turned on the lights the other night for the first time,” he said. “Practicing in the stadium was strange at first because I was used to it and so were all the kids.”
The backdrop at Gentry Stadium is one of the best in East Tennessee with the mountains on the other side of Interstate 40, often turning vibrant shades of orange and red in the sunset on a fall Friday night.
“I think that with the backdrop of the mountains and everything that it will end up being one of the nicest natural grass stadiums in this part of the state,” Rice said.