Lance Gatlin works as a realtor in Morristown during the week. Last Saturday night, he found the prime real estate of victory lane at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
Gatlin, driving the black and blue No. 52, outdueled Josh Gobble in the black No. 88 for the win in the Limited Late Model feature at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval. It was the second time this season that Gatlin and Gobble finished 1-2 at the Coeburn, Virginia, track.
Brian Young, Alex Posey and Virgel Young rounded out the top five.
Kingsport driver John Ketron was among the other winners. Driving the yellow No. 26 machine, he held off the black No. 38 of Josh Detwiler, who was going for a sweep after winning at Kingsport Speedway the night before.
Larry Yeary, Chris Neely and William Hale also posted top-five finishes in a strong 22-driver field.
Kevin Canter didn’t go the weekend without winning a trophy behind the wheel of the black No. 3 Ford. While there was no Mod 4 race at Kingsport on Friday night, he made up with a win Saturday in Coeburn. Dennis Arnold was runner-up and Brett Compton third.
Rob Austin captured the win in Pure Street with Mike Mays and Doug Austin running second and third. Elby Harrison was the winner in Mod Street with Thomas Dalton and T.J. O’Quinn taking the other podium finishes.
The Southeast Super Trucks take center stage Saturday night with a 75-lap feature. There is also a 75-lap feature for the Limited Late Models.
There are features for the Vintage Outlaws, Legends and Carolina Vintage. Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with qualifying at 4:30 p.m. An autograph session is slated for 6:15 p.m. with racing after 7:30 p.m.
LOCAL LATE MODELS
Race fans in the Tri-Cities have expressed wishes that more of our local drivers will support our weekly NASCAR track.
As it stands now, there is no defending champion of the featured Late Model Stock class at Kingsport Speedway. Two of the last three champions at Kingsport are currently racing Saturdays at Motor Mile Speedway in Dublin, Virginia.
A pair of top contenders have raced at Hickory, North Carolina. Others, who have raced at Kingsport in the past, are either racing sporadically in the Limited class at Lonesome Pine or not racing at all.
The Late Model Stock class at Kingsport has averaged eight cars for the last three races. While there was good action when the track ran twin 35-lap features on May 7, the racing suffered last Friday night.
After Nik Williams took the lead on lap 3, there was little question that he was going to win the 60-lap feature — barring mechanical or tire failure. The few cars, mainly spread out over the track, resulted in a race that featured no cautions and only one good battle for position — between Derek Lane and Wayne Hale for third place.
One wonders what could have been with the support of the local entries and the possibility of 13-15 cars.
For those who race, it’s a large commitment of time, work and other resources. It’s their decision where they want to spend their money. However at some point, if the local racers aren’t supporting the local track, it’s bad for the long-term health of weekly racing in this area.
When the weather is nice, there’s usually good fan support at Kingsport on Friday nights. The majority of the time the racing in the Pure 4 class makes it well worth the price of admission. It’s a competitive class with 18-24 cars, the top eight or so all capable of winning on any given night.
However, the featured class at most short tracks is the Late Models and hopefully we will see some of the local favorites back on track soon at the “Concrete Jungle.”
DER BRACKET SERIES
Elizabethton driver Danny Avery Jr. posted a .045 light combined with a 7.757-second run (86.38 mph) on a 7.75 dial-in to win Saturday’s Pro class final at the DER Bracket Series season-opener at Bristol Dragway.
Other winners included: Shawn Corey from Banner Elk, N.C. (Super Pro), Eric Colley from Bristol (Sportsman), Jamie Radford from Radford, Va. (Trophy) and Bryce Acuff from Knoxville (Motorcycle).
Junior Dragster winners were: Landon Bailey from Abingdon (Division 1), Brayden McCown from Whitesburg, Ky. (Division 2) and Carley Brown from Blountville (Division 3). Blountville’s Autumn Wright was runner-up in Division 1.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
A pair of local racers won at last Saturday’s Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series race at Cathey’s Creek MX in Forest City, North Carolina.
Cody Goode from Fall Branch rode his KTM to second in both motos to win the Schoolboy division. Blountville rider Kevin Kennedy was the winner in the ATV Amateur race. He was on a Yamaha.
The Hot Summer Nights Series takes a two-week hiatus before its return June 5-6 at 221 MX Park in Rutherfordton, N.C.