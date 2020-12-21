GATE CITY — The Gate City boys basketball team has had well over 100 wins in the last five seasons, but Monday night’s season opener inside Devils’ Den had to be one of the sweeter ones of recent memory.
Down seven points with 4:34 left in the game, the Blue Devils rallied for a 48-45 win over Daniel Boone behind a lights-out defensive effort in the second half and a big night for senior Eli Starnes.
GC held the Trailblazers to 6-for-23 effort from the field, forced 13 turnovers and gave up only 14 points in the second half. Starnes finished with a game-high 23 points after averaging 4.7 last season.
Senior Luke Reed chipped in 10, but was huge on the glass, hauling down 15 rebounds.
The win is also a big coaching milestone for Devils coach Scott Vermillion as he pulled out No. 450 in one of his better coaching jobs of the last half-decade.
“This is one of the sweeter one, especially one with all of our seniors waiting for a chance to play,” Vermillion said. “They’ve all played before, but they’ve sat and watched some really good teams. Now, they want to be part of a really good team.”
The Devils also improve to 76-2 in their last 78 home games and have won 12 straight.
“You know what you’re going to get on the other side,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “Scotty does a great job with those guys and I thought we had opportunities to make plays and we didn’t.
“We let them hang around in the second half and they made plays.”
Daniel Boone was led on offense by Samuel Stroupe with 13 points and Breiydon Gilliam also tallied 12. Caleb Head threw in 11 for the Trailblazers.
“We’ve got to be able to play through some adversity,” Brown said. “When we hit adversity, we tense up and that’s part of the game. We have to be able to handle that better.”
Boone led by five points with less than three minutes left, but GC made a push, started pressing and forced the Gray outfit into a few bad decisions.
With 1:41 left, GC tied the game at 42 on a Reed make at the foul line — then got a stop on the defensive end. Starnes stepped up in a big way on the next possession, driving to the hoop and making a go-ahead layup with 52.9 seconds to go.
“I thought we did a great job of competing,” Vermillion said. “We’ve had only a week to prepare and a couple of two-a-days. We tried to figure out the zone because we hadn’t run any zone offense in practice and I’m not sure we knew what zone offense was.”
Added Vermillion: “We just wanted to win the 50/50 balls, offensive rebounds and hustle plays. I wanted our guys to relax a little bit because they hadn’t played in months. I’m really proud of them and the way they competed.”