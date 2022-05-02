KINGSPORT — Making the most important play of a baseball game is one thing, but producing perhaps the biggest play of the year is quite another.
David Crockett right fielder Ethan Swift threw out the potential tying run at home plate in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, enabling the Pioneers to turn the Big 5 Conference on its ear one more time with a 2-1 win over Dobyns-Bennett.
Late-inning heroics pulled this one out for last-place Crockett (10-19, 4-8), and foiled D-B’s chance at an outright league championship and the top seed in upcoming district tournament.
Science Hill, which took two of three from D-B, now gets the No. 1 seed ahead of the Indians.
The fifth-seeded Pioneers will travel to face No. 4 West Ridge in Friday’s play-in game, and they’ll hit the ground running after this breakthrough victory.
“The conference schedule has been a gauntlet, for sure,” said Crockett coach Spencer Street, whose club also owns a win over Science Hill. “Even at the top, just talking with some of the other coaches, you just don’t get a night off.
“And we know what we’re capable of, that when we can come together and make a few things happen I think we have a chance against anybody. It’s nice to come out here and get a good win like this and have a little confidence rolling into the district tournament this weekend.”
THE PLAY
Down 2-1 with the bases loaded and nobody out, D-B was in prime position to win at the wire, but Swift and Crockett catcher Caleb Bradburn refused to let that happen.
Jake Timbes drove a slicing liner right at Swift, who collected the out and threw a laser just a tad up the third-base line to get Isaac Hale tagging from third. Bradburn made a sweeping tag for the double play, sucking all the air out of the Indians (20-10-1, 8-4).
Relief pitcher Jacob Ayers, who covered the final three innings to get the win after stepping in for highly effective Gage Peterson, then induced a harmless flyout to lock it down for Street.
“Two seniors and the biggest play of the game,” Street said. “They had to make a play and did. I gave them both a big hug. They’re leaders and that that’s what they do, on and off the field.”
D-B coach Ryan Wagner said the moment dictated that he make the gamble.
“Jake did a good job hitting a liner out there and the kid just made a great throw,” the Tribe’s veteran leader said. “We’re going to (send the runner home in such a spot) more than likely about every time. I saw he had a good arm but you’ve still got to throw it on line, and he did.
“Obviously it stings, but we’re still co-conference champs and both of us are still going to have to play good teams on Saturday regardless.”
Swift, a 6-foot-4, 210-pounder, reacted instinctively to provide the game saver.
“I knew that it was time to make a play and somebody had to do it,” Swift said. “It all seemed to be moving so slow but also so fast at the same time. I knew I had a shot when the ball left my hand, and I left the rest up to Bradburn.”
THE GAME OTHERWISE
Crockett stranded nine baserunners — six in scoring position — through the first four innings before finally getting it done against Timbes, a senior right-hander.
The Pioneers scored twice in the top of the sixth to erase a 1-0 deficit, Garrett Leonard tying the game with a sacrifice fly before a two-out double from Hayden Osburn plated the go-ahead run. A critical throwing error on a sacrifice bunt also figured prominently into the two-run rally.
“I think we left eight runners on the first three innings and a couple more after that,” Street said. “You had to think the odds of finally getting one to fall were in our favor at some point.”
Both teams managed six hits, two by Crockett’s Brenden Reid and two by D-B’s Jack Browder.
The Indians gained a 1-0 lead when Peyton Grimm singled and scored on an Andrew Myers single in the second inning.
Ayers retired the first six batters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the left-hander pulled it together just in time with some obvious help from his defense.