KINGSPORT—Sending a game-ending RBI single up the middle, Hailey Hinshaw lifted Tennessee Wesleyan to a 2-1 victory over Truett McConnell in Friday’s Appalachian Athletic Conference softball tournament championship at Brickyard Park.
Courtney Sneed led off the bottom of the seventh with a base hit, then stole second base before Loryn Sherwood singled her to third.
Hinshaw then stepped in and came through with her title-clinching stroke of her bat.
The Lady Bulldogs (34-7) squeaked out the win despite outhitting Truett McConnell 14-2. Destiny Painter, Sneed and Sherwood had three hits apiece for the winners while Hinshaw added two.
Cheyenne Strong (18-3) struck out seven batters in a complete-game victory.
Despite giving up 10 hits, Lady Bears pitcher Karley Hobbs allowed just one run (unearned) in a four-inning start.
Truett McConnell, which was trying to force an if-necessary game, finished at 32-24.
Truett McConnell 2, Bryan 1
Behind a seven-inning gem by Hobbs, the Lady Bears edged Bryan to win the losers’ bracket final earlier in the day.
Hobbs allowed the Lady Lions only five hits. She collected just two strikeouts, but didn’t allow the opposition to put many solid licks on the ball.
Absorbing the loss after turning in a five-inning start, Stephanie Blevins (10-9) surrendered a run in the third and another in the fourth — but both tallies were unearned.
Bryan committed four errors while the Lady Bears played a blemish-free defensive contest.
The Lady Lions (30-16) were up 1-0 after Hailey Galvan’s RBI single in the top of the third.
Also held to five hits, Truett McConnell received a 2-for-3 effort from Justine Kennington.