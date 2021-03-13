East Tennessee State had Furman’s number for three of the four quarters on Saturday.
But that other quarter was too much for the Bucs to overcome.
The 15th-ranked Paladins scored all of their points in a decisive third quarter and defeated ETSU 17-13 in a Southern Conference football game at Greene Stadium.
“We knew they were going to come back,” said ETSU coach Randy Sanders, whose team was up 10-0 at halftime. “You knew they were going to fight. They did a better job than we did playing for 60 minutes.”
The Bucs used a spirited goal line stand to give them a chance to win at the end, although it was a highly improbable chance. They stopped Furman quarterback Hamp Sisson twice on plays a foot from the goal line. The second one came on fourth-and-goal and gave ETSU the ball back.
All the Bucs were facing was the task of going almost the entire length of the field — the back of the ball was practically touching the goal line — with 2:45 on the clock and having no timeouts remaining.
“That kind of two-minute drill, two-minute tempo, we simulate that every week,” Bucs running back Quay Holmes said. “In the close games we’ve had, its always been in that two-minute, up-tempo situation. We definitely thought we were ready for it.”
After gaining 16 yards on first down to get out of the shadow of the goal post, the Bucs stalled and Furman escaped with its second come-from-behind win in as many weeks.
The Bucs fell to 1-1 while Furman improved to 3-1.
ETSU’s 10-0 halftime lead came on a 20-yard touchdown run from Holmes and a 38-yard field goal by Tyler Keltner, who added a 30-yarder in the fourth quarter.
FLAG DAY
The Bucs were called for 13 penalties for 103 yards. All three of Furman’s third-quarter scores — two touchdown runs by Devin Wynn and a 47-yard field goal by Timmy Bleekrode — were aided by ETSU penalties.
“There’s no excuse,” Sanders said. “We’re young and we do some things, but honestly the penalties were some of our older guys. We’ve got to get our older guys, when you get in those situations, to perform right. I think they were trying to compete. They were trying to do the best they can to give great effort and be an example for the young guys. But giving great effort and getting a penalty isn’t a good example to set.”
DEJA VU?
Furman’s Dejuan Bell made an ill-advised over-the-shoulder catch on Garrett Taylor’s 52-yard punt in the second quarter. Bell was tackled at the 4-yard line, putting his team in a hole.
The Bucs took advantage of the field position when they stopped Furman and Keltner followed with his first field goal.
Bell’s catch came remarkably close to the same spot he inexplicably downed a kickoff in 2018 to set up the decisive safety in ETSU’s 29-27 victory over the Paladins.
CAUSING CONFUSION
Furman’s first touchdown in the third quarter came shortly after the officials caused some confusion with a call.
After a sizable gain, Wynn tangled with an ETSU defender out of bounds and a penalty flag came out. Referee Bob Johnson announced an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on No. 0 — Wynn’s number — but said it was against the defense. ETSU’s No. 0, Olajuwon Pinkelton, was nowhere near the play when the flag flew.
On the next play, Wynn scored on an 11-yard touchdown run to cut ETSU’s lead to 10-7.
Pinkelton was also called for roughing the passer and a facemask penalty on the third-quarter Furman touchdown drives.
ETSU BY THE NUMBERS
Bucs quarterback Tyler Riddell completed 22 of 35 passes for 207 yards. He was intercepted once. He was 11 of 12 in the first half and his lone incompletion came when he threw the all away to avoid a 15-yard loss when he was abut to be sacked
Holmes was held to 67 yards on 18 carries.
Jacob Saylors had six receptions for 29 yards. Juliun Lane-Price gained 78 yards on his four catches.
Bucs strong safety Mike Price had 10 tackles. Donovan Manuel had an interception for the second game in a row.
ETSU, which had 10 sacks in their season-opening win over Samford, didn’t sack Sisson.
Taylor averaged 44.2 yards on six punts.
FURMAN BY THE NUMBERS
Sisson was 15 of 22 for 120 yards. He was also intercepted once. Wynn finished with 113 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He also caught two passes for 39 yards.
UP NEXT
ETSU travels to Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday to take on The Citadel. Furman plays host to Chattanooga.