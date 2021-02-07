GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman pulled ahead in the third quarter and a short-handed ETSU team didn’t have the firepower to come back Sunday as the Paladins handed the Bucs a 55-46 setback in a Southern Conference women’s basketball game at Timmons Arena.
It was a sweep for Furman, which beat ETSU 68-56 on Friday.
The Bucs fell to 3-11 overall, 1-6 in the SoCon. Furman is 7-11, 3-6.
Mykia Dowdell led ETSU with 11 points and eight rebounds. The Bucs, who missed two games last week while dealing with COVID-19 protocol and were playing without four players, regained the services of Carly Hooks. She had nine points. Jasmine Sanders added nine points and seven rebounds.
Tierra Hodges and Celena Hodges each scored 14 points to lead the Paladins. Sidney James added 10. Tyah Hunter had eight assists.
Neither team led by double digits in a tight first half that left Furman on top 27-22 at halftime.
The Paladins came out of the locker room and scored the first nine points of the second half to go up 36-22. The Bucs used a 5-0 run to get back into shouting distance but the Paladins pulled away.
ETSU returns to action Thursday and Saturday when Mercer comes to Brooks Gym for a two-game set.