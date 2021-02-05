GREENVILLE, S.C. — East Tennessee State freshman Jakhyia Davis posted career highs in points and rebounds, but the short-handed Bucs came up on a short end of a 68-56 women’s basketball loss to Furman on Friday at Timmons Arena.
Davis went 10 for 15 from the field to score 25 points, plus she grabbed 14 rebounds. She also had three blocks and a steal on the defensive end.
However, the Bucs (3-10 overall, 1-5 SoCon) were coming off a COVID-19 shutdown and took just eight players on the road against the Paladins (6-11, 2-6).
Mykia Dowdell also landed in double figures with 14 points, while E’Lease Stafford had seven points and six rebounds.
Jasmine Sanders gave the Bucs a big highlight at the end of the first half with an estimated 70-foot heave beating the buzzer.
Despite missing five guards including Kaia Upton, Carly Hooks and Amaya Adams, the Bucs trailed by only five points 15 minutes into the contest.
With Sanders making the long shot, the Bucs trailed 35-25 at the half. They kept the margin under 20 throughout the contest.
Tierra Hodges had a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds. Sydney James and Maddie Griffon each scored nine points.
The teams are scheduled to face off again Sunday 2 p.m. at Furman.