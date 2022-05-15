ABINGDON, Va. — There was a definite home-course advantage Sunday as the top winners at the Bill Webster Junior Golf Championship were playing on familiar turf.
Mason Funk and Katie Hall captured the high school division titles at Glenrochie Country Club, their home course.
Funk shot a two-under 70, the only sub-par round of the tournament. He won by four strokes with a 147 total, three over par.
Hall, meanwhile, closed with an 80 after grabbing an eight-stroke lead with a first-round 78.
Funk almost made it through the final round without a blemish. His lone bogey came at the 18th hole, where he admittedly got a little greedy,
“I tried to drive the green,” he said. “I kind of got a little cocky.”
Why not? He had already hit 32 of the first 35 greens in regulation and had a pretty hefty lead. Instead of driving the green, though, he put his ball in a tough spot in some rough and wound up making a six-foot putt for bogey.
“I did better with my putter and my driving today,” said the 16-year-old, who is finishing his sophomore year at Abingdon High School. “And my aim got better. Yesterday I was aiming so far left. I hit 16 greens but only hit seven fairways. So my aim wasn’t the best.”
Funk, the son of local golf teacher Jerrod Funk, began the day one shot off the pace set by Tucker McLain, Owen Queener and Alex Broyles. Broyles and Queener followed their opening 76s with 75s and finished tied for second at 151. McLain shot 80 and was alone in fourth.
For Hall, the championship was redemption of sorts. Last year, she thought she needed a par on the final hole to win. After she made her par, she learned that Noelia Adkins had beaten her by a stroke.
There was no such drama this year. Hall won by 18 strokes over Abby Bradley.
“It’s exciting because it’s my senior year,” said Hall, who will play at Emory & Henry next year. “Everyone around here supports me so well. They love me as much as I love them.”
Jayden Foster was the only player in the tournament trying to defend his title, and he did just that. Foster, the son of Warriors’ Path Golf Course pro Todd Foster, won the Middle School Boys division by 10 strokes. He had nine-hole rounds of 35 and 38 for a 73 total.
Walker Baker was second at 83, followed by Jake Fowler at 84.
In the Middle School Girls Division, Aliezah Robinson came into the final round with an 11-stroke lead and doubled it by the end of the day. Robinson had rounds of 36 and 41 for a 77 total.
Caraline Adkins finished second at 99.
The winners all received green letterman’s jackets adorned with the Glenrochie logo.
Hannah Stewart and Dalton Minnick won the $1,000 Bill Webster Memorial scholarships. The winners were chosen by the Glenrochie Ladies Golf Association and the scholarships were based on academics, community service and golf accomplishments.
The tournament is named in honor of Bill Webster, the longtime pro at Glenrochie.