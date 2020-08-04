By Blake Toppmeyer Knoxville News Sentinel
There almost certainly won't be 102,455 fans at Neyland Stadium for Tennessee football games this season. Phillip Fulmer is ready to acknowledge that much.
Tennessee's athletics director said during a Friday interview on WNML that he's preparing for capacity restrictions for a season that already has been restructured because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We won’t be 100% (capacity)," Fulmer told WNML. "I’m hopeful we might be 50(%) or be like most folks and looking at 20% or 25%.” Our partners at the News Sentinel have more.