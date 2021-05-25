Memorial Day weekend is traditionally the biggest racing weekend of the year and it’s no exception in the local area.
There is a variety of motorsports on local tracks starting with the Friday night action on the 3/8-mile concrete oval at Kingsport Speedway and the 4/10-mile dirt track at Volunteer Speedway.
Nik Williams, the 2019 track champion, has gotten off to a great start at Kingsport Speedway, winning three of the first six Late Model Stock races. The Chuckey driver appeared to be heading for a fourth win behind the wheel of the black No. 32 Chevrolet last Friday when the field was bunched up for a late-race restart.
Williams had problems on the start, allowing Joey Trent in the orange No. 26 Chevrolet to get by. Once out front, Trent was smooth and held off both Williams and Ashton Higgins for the win.
It was an incredibly popular win — the first ever for Trent in his decade of racing late models — for both fans and fellow competitors.
Trent and Williams will have two chances to win Friday night with twin 35-lap Late Model Stock features headlining the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Racing Series program. Other classes include Sportsman, Pure 4 and Pure Street.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. There will be practice and qualifying, followed by racing scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Have you ever wanted to look inside the race car and see the drivers working the steering wheel during an actual dirt-track race?
You have the opportunity Friday with Food City Night at Volunteer Speedway, highlighted by a 40-lap, $3,000-to-win race for the Topless Outlaws Late Models on the Bulls Gap dirt track. Without the roof, fans get an insight of the drivers turning the wheel and sliding through the turns.
There are also 20-lap features scheduled for the Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic, Front Wheel Drive and Mini Stock classes. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with hot laps and qualifying at 7 p.m., followed by racing.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Racing returns to the Coeburn, Virginia, short track on Saturday with Limited Late Models headlining the night of racing.
The Mod Street, Mod 4, Pure Street and Pure 4 classes are also competing. Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with racing to start at 7 p.m.
Lonesome Pine Raceway and Gobble Racing are also giving you a chance to see what it’s like to be behind the wheel of a race car at the 3/8-mile asphalt track.
More than your typical racing experience, you can strap into a Mod 4 ($750) car, Mod Street ($950) or Limited Late Model ($1,250) for 40 green-flag laps.
This is available on Mondays and Tuesdays and a damage clause does apply. Call Gobble Racing at 276-608-3728 for more information.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
The Rogersville drag strip is busy all weekend with its annual Memorial Race. There is a test-and-tune Friday night with racing scheduled for both Friday and Saturday.
If there are 50 Pro entries, there is a $2,500 winner’s purse. Entry fee is $80 for one day and $140 for the weekend.
The No Box winner gets $1,500 with races also scheduled for the Sportsman and Junior Dragsters.
BRISTOL DRAGWAY
The second race weekend of the DER Bracket Series is scheduled at Bristol Dragway.
Same as Cherokee, there is a test-and-tune scheduled for Friday night with racing on both Saturday and Sunday. There are two time-trial sessions scheduled for Saturday and one on Sunday depending on the weather. Eliminations begin directly after time trials.
MUDDY CREEK RACEWAY
The ageless Mike Brown piled up several more trophies in last Sunday’s Mega Series race at Muddy Creek Raceway.
The former AMA national champion from Johnson City, who now lives in Bristol, swept motos in the 450 Pro race as well as the 20+, 35+ and 40+ classes.
Kevin Walker from Kingsport finished second in the 40+ race and won the 45+ division. Logan Boomershine won the ATV Amateur race.
Carson Eads from Kingsport (Open B) and Weston Payne from Johnson City (51cc, multi-speed) scored second-place finishes.
Muddy Creek Raceway hosts the AMA Southeast Amateur Regional Championship, a qualifier for the Loretta Lynn Nationals this weekend.