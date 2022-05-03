DSC_0216.jpg (copy)

Tennessee basketball star John Fulkerson is a brand ambassador for Pal’s Sudden Service.

Tennessee basketball player John Fulkerson will hold a meet-and-greet at the downtown Kingsport location of Pal’s Sudden Service on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Fulkerson, a Kingsport native, will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans in attendance.

Pal’s and Fulkerson formed a partnership last summer as part of the NCAA’s NIL (name, image and likeness) rules that allow athletes to earn money. Even before the NIL deal, the 6-foot-9 Fulkerson was known to be perhaps Pal’s biggest fan.

The address of the restaurant is 327 Revere Street. Parking will be available at the store location, across the street in a designated lot, as well as locations around the downtown area.

