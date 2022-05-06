John Fulkerson was glad to be back home Friday.
After finishing up his basketball career at the University of Tennessee, where he was part of the 2018-19 team that held a No. 1 national ranking for five weeks, and this season’s squad, which claimed the program's first Southeastern Conference tournament title since 1979, Fulkerson paused to reflect on his time with the Vols.
One of the first athletes to take advantage of the NCAA’s new NIL (Name Image Likeness) rules, Fulkerson was back in his hometown Friday evening. He was meeting fans, signing autographs and posing for photos at Pal’s in downtown Kingsport.
“Being in Kingsport where I was raised, this is home,” Fulkerson said. “Being around my family, being at Pal’s, it doesn’t get any better than that. The Kingsport community, I love coming back here and I always will.”
With his college career finally over, Fulkerson has drawn interest from different foreign countries. He has learned a lot about the process, but hasn’t narrowed it down to the country where he will likely play. Much of that depends on his agent, trying to find the right fit both financially and where suits his style of play.
In the meantime, the 6-foot-9 forward continues to work on his game, trying to get better for the professional level.
“I’ve been working out and training every day,” he said. “I’ve been able to go to different camps and combines to work out and help my opportunity to play at the next level. I’m seeing where basketball will take me.”
So far, it has taken him from Kingsport to Christ School in Asheville, N.C., where he broke former Duke star Marshall Plumlee’s single-season record for blocked shots. Then he went to Knoxville, where a redshirt year and eligibility rules due to COVID-19 led Fulkerson to play six seasons. He appeared in 165 contests to set both school and SEC records for most games played.
“It’s a record that will hopefully never be broken where I was there for so long,” he said. “I enjoyed every second at Tennessee. I love holding that record.”
There are several great memories from Fulkerson's playing days at Tennessee, including big wins and championships. He pointed to games when the Vols were underdogs as being his favorites. They include beating No. 1 ranked Gonzaga in 2018 as well as a win over No. 6 Arizona — when he had 24 points and 10 rebounds — this season.
His personal favorite was a win at No. 6 Kentucky his junior season. Fulkerson finished with 27 points to lead the Vols to an 81-73 come-from-behind victory.
Perhaps his best contribution was his ability to adapt. He was strong off the bench his sophomore season, an all-SEC pick as the team’s leading scorer at 13.7 points per games as a junior, a reliable starter his senior season and the first player off the bench 17 times as a graduate super senior.
“I just adapted to whatever my coach and teammates needed me to do,” he said. “You accept your role because year-to-year it’s going to change. You have to roll with it.”
Vols supporters gravitated to Fulkerson’s attitude and effort. It led to a close bond with teammates, particularly Zakai Zeigler, a quick 5-foot-9 guard from New York City, who shares Fulkerson’s competitive traits.
“His background where he came from and how hard he plays, that makes him a fan favorite,” Fulkerson said. “He drew the crowd in just after a short time of being there.”
TRI-CITIES TO KNOXVILLE
Fulkerson has led a handful of Tri-Cities athletes to play for Tennessee.
Dayne Davis, who attended Sullivan East, was a starting offensive lineman for the Vols football team. Charlie Browder, who, like Fulkerson, attended D-B and later Christ School, has transferred from Central Florida to Tennessee. Likewise, David Crockett alumnus Austin Lewis announced his decision to transfer from ETSU to Tennessee.
Kirby Connell, who grew up in Johnson City, is a relief pitcher on Tennessee’s No. 1-ranked baseball team. Fulkerson, who is listed as a brand ambassador for Pal’s, plays a similar role for his alma mater, especially when it comes to the local players.
“We have a lot of talent here and it’s better when good talent in East Tennessee stays in East Tennessee,” he said. “You see kids who are really good have the chance to go and play at different schools. But to see a Tennessee kid play at the University of Tennessee, I really like how loyal they are to their state.”
ROLL TRIBE ROLL
Often referred to as a Kingsport native, Fulkerson was actually born at Johnson City Medical Center — where his aunt was a nurse. However, he grew up in Kingsport, playing in the youth programs before playing his freshman and sophomore seasons at Dobyns-Bennett.
He attended games during the season at Dobyns-Bennett and was cheering on the Indians as they captured the school’s first state basketball championship since 1945.
“I couldn’t believe it when they were winning all those games,” he said. “To say I pulled for them was an understatement. It was something we couldn’t do when I played there. I’m so happy for them and proud of them.”
LASTING LEGACY
The Vols never had a losing season during Fulkerson’s time at Tennessee, although they finished 16-16 his freshman year. He’s glad to help take the program to new heights, as they were ranked No. 5 at the end of the 2021-22 regular season.
“Looking back my whole time, I’m blessed to be able to play at Tennessee and spend six years there,” he said. “It was really living a dream, beating ranked opponents and the (Thompson-Boling Arena) atmosphere. We tried to set a standard that Coach (Rick) Barnes and his staff hold us to. I feel my teammates and I have done a great job of that. I hope it continues in the same direction.”