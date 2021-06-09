Tom Tzabari has had his patience tested, but boy was it worth the wait.
In just his second appearance, Tzabari scored a goal and assisted on another as the Tri-Cities FC Otters defeated the first-place West Virginia Chaos 3-0 in a USL League Two game Wednesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The midfielder from Israel has had trouble getting his international transfer to play and was only recently given the go-ahead.
“He’s waited his time to get cleared and he’s been patient,” Otters coach David Strickland said. “He was fantastic tonight. He scored a goal and his assist was something. Defensively he was absolutely rock solid all night long. I don’t think he took a wrong step all night.
“It was a great performance for the whole team.”
It was the Otters’ first win in their new home after a loss and a draw and it left the team with seven points from six games. They’ve won two, lost three and have tied one. West Virginia suffered its first loss of the season and remained at 16 points from seven games. The Chaos had won five of its first six games coming in.
Tzabari opened the scoring in the 38th minute when he redirected a low corner kick from Agustin Ortiz with his heel and the ball somehow made it into the goal.
“I told Agu to put the ball on me,” said Tzabari, who was camped at the near post. “As soon as I saw the ball getting closer and it was really low, I just thought I will try to hit it with my heel. I hit it and I got lucky.
“I was so surprised. There is no feeling that can compare to the feeling after a goal. You’re so emotional and that’s the best feeling.”
The first goal got the rain-limited home crowd going, but the Otters’ second score was a thing of beauty. In first half extra time, Tzabari intercepted the ball near the midfield stripe and took off running. Just when the defense closed on him, he laid it off to Danilo Seglio, who blasted home a left-footed shot for a 2-0 lead.
In the second half, Ortiz scored on a shot from outside the penalty area to finish the scoring.
Tzabari, who also picked up a yellow card, is coming off a freshman year at Duquesne, where he saw limited action in a shortened season. He’s been in Johnson City since May even though he hasn’t been allowed to play, and says he’s enjoyed his time here.
“I like this city,” he said. ”There’s a lot of nice people, a warm community. Everybody supports each other. I really like Johnson City and it has beautiful weather. I love it here.”
The Otters return to action June 15 at Wake FC. Their next home game is June 19 when Tobacco Road FC comes to town.