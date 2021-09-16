Who’s to say whether the late Fred Rogers would call it a “beautiful day in the neighborhood,” but Friday’s game in Kingsport seems more like sandlot football — with a little more determination, knocking people down, and pellets instead of dust.
“It’s unusual for us,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “We typically don’t know the kids on the other team for region games: Jeff County, William Blount, or when we played Hardin Valley or Bearden or those teams. This week, these kids have grown up together. They’re friends off the field.”
But even friends want a little piece of winning that first meeting.
“It’s bragging rights for a year,” Christian said. “And if you’re a senior, it’s bragging rights for a lifetime.”
Christian’s Indians will play host to West Ridge in the first-ever meeting between these schools. The Wolves are a combination of three schools — Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North — that D-B handled with ease and won the last 48 contests. Counting Sullivan East, the Indians have won 69 consecutive games against Sullivan County schools.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Adding to the hype, it’s a Region 1-6A encounter. D-B (4-0) enters with a league mark of 1-0 while the Wolves (2-2) lost their first region game to Science Hill.
A large crowd is expected.
“I don’t know if we will ever have a full house because we’ve got a big stadium,” Christian said. “But I think there will be a lot of people. There will probably be some people who want to come out and see a good high school football game between a team that has been around a while and a new school in its first year.”
ANOTHER ADVENTURE
It’s yet another new step for the Wolves.
“We are actively building a program with each opportunity and everything is a first,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “This game presents us with a challenge to see where we stand with a traditional Class 6A power. The atmosphere will be outstanding and we are excited for the opportunity.”
WHEN D-B HAS THE BALL
The Indians will have to be prepared for the Wolves’ aggressive defense.
“West Ridge does a lot of blitzing from the 3-3 stack look,” Christian said. “They bring pressure at all different angles, and we’ve had a little trouble with that this year. We need to know the rules of the play and be able to block those rules. It’s assignment and executing.”
WEST RIDGE VIEWPOINT
Wolves’ head coach Justin Hilton said he expects a significant dose of ground attack, but knows his defenders have to stay on high alert in the secondary.
“They run the ball very well and do a good job of hitting chunk plays in the passing game,” Hilton said.
When the Wolves have the ball, Hilton said his team will be seriously challenged.
“They play very hard and get to the football,” he said. “They have essentially eliminated every opponent’s run game.”
Last week the Indians allowed a 63-yard scoring run, but that one play was almost half of the rushing yards they have surrendered all season (135).
“The defense has played well,” Christian said. “They’re the ones leading the way. Our offense needs to pick it up and carry its weight.”
WEST RIDGE WING-T
The Wolves ride the T train, poking and prodding and trying to impose their will as they work their way down the field.
“It is an old-school type of thinking, but it goes to prove old school still works,” Christian said. “They do what they can to get us leveraged. We have to be able to get lined up right. If not, they will have too many at the point of attack on us.
“And they have guys who can run. Kaleb McClain, Austin Riner, and (quarterback) Ethan Bergeron, he’s deceptively fast. He’s a big old kid, but for 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, he runs well.”
