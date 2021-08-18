The East Tennessee State football team’s first scrimmage gave some young players a chance to show what they can do, and nobody took advantage more than Bryson Irby.
The freshman running back from Douglasville, Georgia, scored two touchdowns — on runs of 66 and 7 yards — and rushed for 93 yards on six carries as the team went live for the first time Wednesday night at Greene Stadium.
Irby will be looking for playing time behind All-American Quay Holmes, who played two series and scored two touchdowns.
Perhaps the most interesting battle of preseason camp has been at quarterback, where Brock Landis, Tyler Riddell and Cade Larkins are vying for playing time. Each completed about half of their passes and each threw an interception.
LANDIS’ NIGHT
Landis, who finished last season as the starter, got the first crack at running the offense and the team moved the ball as long as he was handing it off to Holmes.
Holmes picked up 24 yards on his first carry and led the offense to a touchdown on its first possession of the scrimmage. The score came on a 2-yard run by Holmes and it came against ETSU’s first-string defense, a unit expected to be one of the best in the Southern Conference.
Holmes proved difficult to bring down all night. He finished with 75 yards on 12 carries.
Landis scored the night’s most spectacular touchdown, a 7-yard run where he soared over several defenders at the goal line. He finished 7 of 15 passing for 123 yards.
RIDDELL’S NIGHT
Riddell, who started last season as the starter, competed 9 of his 18 passes for 83 yards. He threw the only touchdown pass of the night, a 15-yarder to Jawan Martin.
LARKINS’ NIGHT
Larkins came in next and the former David Crockett quarterback was accurate and decisive with his passes until he threw an interception.
Larkins was wearing a red jersey, alerting the defense not to hit him as he rehabs his surgically repaired left knee.
The knee didn’t stop Larkins from running. He took off when he couldn’t find an open receiver on his third play and was “touched” down for a short gain.
Larkins’ first drive ended when he was intercepted in the end zone by Ton’Quez Ball, a transfer from Tulane who is expected to provide depth in the secondary.
He was 5 of 10 for 56 yards.
LEWIS INJURED
The most somber moment of the night came when former David Crockett star Austin Lewis had to be helped off of the field with an apparent left leg injury.
Lewis, a defensive end who transferred to ETSU from Liberty, stayed down after a play and was in obvious pain as he was helped back to the bench area. He was walking on crutches after the scrimmage.
No update was given on his condition or the severity of the injury.
FIGHTING SPIRIT
Tempers flared midway through the scrimmage when tight end Noah West and defensive end Olajuwon Pinkelton got tangled up. They kept going after the play and West threw at least one punch.
Another melee occurred later with several players involved. It happened moments after a touchdown.
LONG WAY FOR TWO POINTS
An extra point attempt provided one of the lighter moments of the night when defensive back Quinn Smith scooped up a fumbled snap and took off for the end zone some 85 yards away.
Freshman tight end Tim Stayskal gave chase and made up a lot of ground before a failed attempt at a diving tackle allowed Smith to score what would have been two points for the defense.
GREAT SCOTT
Linebacker Stephen Scott picked off a Riddell pass and dodged would-be tacklers for a 33-yard return. He was tackled at the 1-yard line.
Scott also recorded a quarterback sack.