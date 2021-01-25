Former Daniel Boone High School quarterback Ben Fox was announced Monday as the new head football coach at NCAA Division III Maryville College.
Fox most recently served as offensive coordinator at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. In his final season at Centre, the offense averaged 376 yards and 26 points per game, scoring 32 touchdowns.
Work begins immediately with the first practice set for Thursday and the Scots’ first game set for Feb. 27 against Huntingdon, where Fox coached from 2012-16.
During his four seasons as Huntingdon’s wide receivers coach, the Hawks generated more than 10,900 yards of passing offense and 104 passing touchdowns. Promoted to offensive coordinator, Fox saw his offense ranked third in all of Division III with 543.9 yards per game, as well as eighth in the country in scoring offense at 45.3 points per game.
Prior to that, he coached three seasons (2009-11) at Bryant University after being a four-year letterman at Washington University in St. Louis as a quarterback and defensive back. His vast experience and success at the Division III level was particularly appealing to Maryville interim athletics director Sara Quatrocky.
Fox was chosen after an eight-week search following the resignation of Shaun Hayes, who went 31-19 in five seasons as Maryville coach.
“Coach Fox’s candidacy stood out from others because of his proven ability to develop winning teams; his understanding of and strong belief in Division III athletics,” Quatrocky said. “There is his commitment to student success; his dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion and his familiarity with the college’s recruiting territory.”
Fox talked about that recruiting area, both in-state and the surrounding states like North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia. He plans to heavily recruit in the Blount County and Knoxville area, but also wants to hit the Tri-Cities area hard.
“I have a major chip on my shoulder being from Northeast Tennessee,” Fox said. “There are a lot of good football players there that deserve a chance to play in college. I want them to think, ‘Yeah, I want to go there.’ I want Maryville College to be a place they can have a great experience, have a world-class education, compete really hard and become the version of themselves. It’s a big deal recruiting in Northeast Tennessee.”
Fox, the son of Mark Fox, Milligan University Vice President for Student Development and Athletics, mentioned how it was so important to have supportive parents when he was getting into the coaching business. There is also the backing of the Gray community with Jeremy Jenkins, his high school coach at Daniel Boone, offering one of the first congratulations after Monday’s announcement.
“I always love seeing Coach Jenkins and going back to Daniel Boone,” Fox said. “I like how consistently they play, big and strong, a style that fits the school. The best thing that could have happened to Daniel Boone football was Coach Jenkins coming back and I’m glad I got to be his first quarterback. He texted me today and I know he and the people in that community support me.”
As for his own coaching challenge, the married father of two sees a good foundation at Maryville, which went 3-7 last season. The Scots compete in the USA South Athletic Conference, which includes teams from the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.
“I wouldn’t be working here if there weren’t some things that need to be addressed, but there have been talented players here back to when I was at Huntingdon,” Fox said. “It’s a young team. You do a roster assessment and there are 20 juniors and seniors on the team out of 103 that have reported. You have freshmen and sophomores who really have to learn what college football is. It’s exciting and a little bit scary, but it’s our job as coaches to see they get the experience they deserve. ”