ERWIN — Jake Fox and Lamarkus Dunn connected on three long touchdown passes and combined on another long pass to set up one more score in David Crockett’s 35-0 win over Letcher Central (Ky.) on Friday night.

With Crockett waiting for new lights to be installed at its home field, the game was played at Unicoi County’s Gentry Stadium. The Pioneers (2-0) certainly made themselves at home.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

