Aaron Jones, Caitlin Dominy and a pair of 4x800-meter relay units were Milligan’s Friday headliners at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
Competing in the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s outdoor track and field championships, all of the aforementioned produced first-place results.
Jones set a meet record in the men’s 10k by crossing the line in 31:28.00, an NAIA national qualifying time. Teammate Evan Henson was runner-up in 32:15.45.
Dominy claimed the AAC title in the women’s 1,500 as the Lady Buffs swept the top three spots. Dominy (4:39.67) and runner-up Avery DeWolf Burton (4:42.91) attained national qualifying times while Alyssa Bearzi finished third in 4:46.93. Gracie Allen (5:02.10) and Ali Burns (5:03.02) added top-eight finishes.
In the women’s 4x800, DeWolf Burton, Kiley Wood, Rebecca Glover and Allen won in 9:33.33. On the men’s side, it was Will Stockley, Sylas Chambers, Austin Walker and Alex Windham showing the way — and narrowly missed out on a national qualifying time — at 7:49.00.
Other men’s competition saw Skylan Stephen place second in the 400 with a national-qualifying and personal-best time of 48.42. Ja’Quan Williams also scored in the 400 with a PB of 49.35 to finish seventh.
Stockley claimed third in the 1,500, recording a 4:00.58. Nathan Baker (4:02.42) posted the top time in heat two to finish fourth. Bryn Woodall (4:02.56) took fifth and Alex Brittain came in seventh at 4:07.03.
Corey Greeson scored with a fourth-place showing in the discus with a heave of 43.18 meters. Kade Hoilman narrowly missed a spot in the hammer-throw finals, landing in 10th at 34.02 meters. Kamdyn Lee placed 11th in the 100.
Standouts for the Lady Buffs included Halie Hawkins, a conference runner-up in the pole vault with a 3.15-meter mark. Ella Maiden also scored in the event, placing fourth at 3.05 meters. Long jumper Maiden added a third-place finish at 4.66 meters.
Joy Reks took sixth in the hammer throw at 36.50 meters while Ellie Ayers, with a long of 30.37, wound up in ninth in the discus.
The 100 resulted in a 14th-place finish for Jemimah Ndune.
The second and final day of the meet is set for Saturday.