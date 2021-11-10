Jenna Hutchins, the most decorated athlete in Science Hill history, joined three other Lady Hilltoppers at Wednesday’s college signing ceremony at the school’s new gymnasium.
Hutchins, the US Milesplit Nationals Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year and the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News Female Athlete of the Year, made it official by signing a national letter of intent with defending national champion Brigham Young University.
Other signees were volleyball player Jordan Hallman with Virginia Tech, soccer player Meggie Powell with Anderson University and softball player Bree Presnell with Milligan University.
Despite suffering a lower back injury which kept her from racing the cross country season and plans of an early graduation in December, she has set a new standard for the Science Hill track and cross country programs.
She is a four-time state champion in track and cross country, the high school national record holder for five kilometers at 15:58, the American U-20 national record holder for 5,000 meters track (15:34) and a four-time Gatorade State Athlete of the Year. She is also a two-time Foot Locker Nationals All-American, a New Balance Nationals Indoor Track All-American and the nation’s top-ranked recruit.
Still, she was overwhelmed to sign with the defending national champion Cougars.
“It’s pretty amazing. I want to go in and try my best as there are so many great athletes there,” she said. “I feel healthy now. I was very sad that I didn’t get to defend my cross country title. I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been healthy for most of my high school career. I’m glad to get it behind me and move forward.”
With literally every program in the country after her, the decision to go to BYU came down to the people as much as performance. Beyond running, she plans to study audiology.
“I liked the coach, the other people and their personalities,” Hutchins said. “I fit in well with them and it’s a family atmosphere. Plus, they have a really great program.”
Hallman grew up with the Virginia Tech sports programs as her parents met on the Blacksburg campus. According to MaxPreps, she ranked No. 2 in Tennessee with a .428 hitting percentage. She was No. 22 in kills and No. 23 in service aces.
Her stats included 313 kills, 67 aces and 84 digs. She was a first-team All Big 5 Conference selection and the District 1-AAA tournament MVP. She also made the Region 1-AAA all-tournament team and was named AVCA second-team All-American.
A true leader, she led Science Hill to a 27-5 season record and a sectional berth. They swept conference, district and region championships.
“My junior year, I walked in wanting to make the state and we made that a possibility,” she said. “My senior year, I wanted to do it again. We fell short, but it was still a great season.”
Virginia Tech was her dream school all along. She believes the freshman class can make a big impact for the Hokies in the ACC.
“Even if it wasn’t through athletics, I always wanted to go there,” she said. “To play for the school I love, it’s a dream come true. I grew up there and we have pictures of me from seven years old there.”
Powell was a two-year varsity captain, a two-time all-conference and all-district selection for the girls’ soccer team. She was the District MVP her junior year and the conference defender of the year her senior year when Science Hill advanced to the state tournament.
She will join an older sister as a student at Anderson.
“Our goal was to make it to state and win the state. It didn’t go our way, but I’m super proud how we worked hard for it,” she recalled. “There was so much talent and so much effort. Now, I’m going to Anderson which has a wonderful program for soccer and a great education program.”
Presnell is staying closer to home to join Milligan’s softball team, which reached the NAIA World Series for the first time in program history in 2021.
With her senior season still ahead, she sports a 20-4 record with a 175 strikeouts and a 2.53 ERA. The team MVP last season, she has a .359 batting average with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs, 38 RBIs and 46 runs scored.
“Besides being close to home, it really felt like a part of a family, the perfect fit for me,” she said. “Before that, I’m really excited to be with my team and see what happens this year.”