GRAY — The Daniel Boone softball team has churned out 78 wins in the last 98 games over the last four years and it has been because of a good core group of players.
On Wednesday, part of the core group signed on to play at the next level.
Best friends Camryn Sarvis and Brylee Mesusan inked to play at the University of Tennessee, adding to a Lady Vols softball program that has been one of the top programs in the nation in recent years.
“I’ve been a Tennessee fan since I was little. For Halloween, I was a Tennessee cheerleader probably three years in a row,” Sarvis said. “I’m so excited to finally go up there and play. The family aspect of the team is so amazing and that’s what really drew me to the program.”
“Going to Tennessee has been a dream since I was little,” Mesusan said. “The fact that I was able to do it is amazing.”
Both Sarvis and Mesusan are getting it done in the classroom and on the diamond. Sarvis carries a 4.0 GPA while Mesusan touts a 3.7.
“Brylee has been my best friend since the second grade and it’s just so great to experience the same things with each other,” Sarvis said.
Savannah Jessee also signed on to play at her dream school at Liberty University. Jessee was one of the top power-hitters in the area last year.
“I get to play for a two-time Olympic gold medalist (Dot Richardson) and Liberty is a Christian school, which is something I look for,” Jessee said. “I couldn't be more excited that they were able to offer me. I’m blessed to say the least.”
Riley Brinn — who is also a member of the softball team — signed on to continue her volleyball career at Milligan University.
The Lady Trailblazers made the state softball tournament last season before falling to Siegel on a walk-off double in extra innings in an elimination game.
In the spring, the expectations for the Lady ’Blazers will obviously be high with all of the collegiate talent on the squad.
“I’m hoping for the best and we’re going to work hard for the upcoming season and see where it takes us,” Mesusan said.