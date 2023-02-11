Science Hill had 13 of 14 wrestlers advance to sectionals from Saturday’s Region 1-AA individual wrestling championships at Boones Creek Elementary School.
Four Hilltoppers — Chase Smalling at 120, James Beck at 152, Devon Medina at 195 and Keimel Redford at 285 — captured individual titles.
Stiles Miller at 113 and Josiah Harris at 138 reached the final round.
Smalling improved to 42-1 after a gutsy 10-5 decision over Kennedy Watterson of Dobyns-Bennett in his championship match.
“That just personifies what that little freshman is,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said. “Is he the best kid in our room? Maybe not, but he works so hard and does everything you ask him to do.
“We put six kids in the finals and advanced 13 to the sectionals. We had a good round coming out of the consolations. This postseason can be a grind.”
Redford needed just 14 seconds to pin Morristown West’s Brodey Huskey in the heavyweight championship match.
“Last year, it was the same kid I just beat now,” Redford said. “I got him figured out and had to beat him again. Now, it’s off to sectionals and then to state.”
Medina dominated start to finish to win a 10-1 major decision at 195 over Jefferson County’s Jason Newton.
“It was a long match. He was very flexible, hard to pin,” Medina said. “He was hard to beat, but a good win.”
Other sectional qualifiers included third-place finishers — Robert Scott at 106, Bryson Wilhjelm at 126 and Perry Tate at 182. Fourth-place finishers were: Christian Nutter at 132,Ryan Touati at 145, Henry Hance at 160 and Nowlin Saylor at 170.
Dobyns-Bennett won the team championship 262.5 to 184 over Science Hill. Jefferson County finished third with 128 points.
Nine D-B wrestlers won individual championships.
Bryce Pulitzer at 106 pounds, Mason Jakob at 113, Titus Norman at 126, Gavin Armstrong at 132, Ben Tucker at 138, Max Norman at 160 and Garrett Crowder at 220 all won by pinfall.
Cannon Mullins at 145 and Jake Dempsey at 170 both scored 4-0 decisions in their final-round matches.
West Ridge had two wrestlers reach the final round — Tucker Brown at 132 and Brady Chatman at 145. Others to qualify for the sectionals were Brian Smith, who placed third at 120, and fourth-place Tyler Grubb at 182 and Josh Seto at 220.
Michael Hughes was the lone sectional qualifier for host Daniel Boone. Hughes placed third in the 138 weight class.
CROCKETT VICTORY
David Crockett defeated Tennessee High 182.5 to 163 to capture Saturday’s Region 1-A championship at Viking Hall. Greeneville was third in the team standings with 156.5 points.
It was quite a performance for the Ferrell family, who led the Pioneers to the championship.
Gabe Ferrell captured the 182-pound championship by pinning Elizabethton’s Aiden Morley in 32 seconds. Colton Ferrell pinned Hunter Gregg from West Greene in 55 seconds for the 170 title.
Jake Ferrell took a 6-2 decision over Austin Glass from Volunteer in the 132 final.
Other Crockett wrestlers to make the final round included: Blaine Smith at 106, Ethan Greear at 145, Felix Duncan at 160 and Brayden Vance at 285.
Also qualifying for the sectional round were: Graham Carriger at 120, Deszel Rambaad at 152, David Ingle at 195 and John Laws at 220.