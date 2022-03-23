When the TSSAA went to four classifications for baseball and softball, there were questions as to how that would work.
It’s a little different from basketball as weather tends to be more of a postponement issue in the spring time.
The league most affected by potential weather issues is the Three Rivers Conference, which spans from Mountain City to the south and western ends of Greene County. In a two-hour bus ride from Johnson County to South Greene, a sunny day might turn into a rainout.
Another issue is smaller leagues. That seemed to be one of the biggest dislikes of basketball coaches, and it won’t be any more popular in baseball or softball.
Baseball teams managed the small-league issue by adding single games late in the season to augment the standard Monday-Tuesday, home-away stretched “doubleheader.” For example, Big Five Conference teams will play 12 league games, three against each school.
In softball, the Big Five Conference is playing 12 league games with three single contests against each opponent.
However, the Upper Lakes, Three Rivers and Watauga Valley conferences are only playing eight league games.
Elizabethton softball coach Ken Hardin said he’s on the positive side of the new setup.
“I like four classifications,” Hardin said. “I just wish we had more conference teams. We may be in the toughest overall league around.”
Evidence of that played out Tuesday when Sullivan East, picked to finish last, bumped off the preseason favorite Lady Cyclones by a score of 2-1.
Here’s a brief overview for each of the new leagues in baseball and softball with most of them already a few steps into conference action.
BASEBALL
Big Five Conference
This league is packed with good baseball programs.
With defending state champion Science Hill in the group, things are automatically elevated. Then add Dobyns-Bennett’s history, and it’s going to be a yearly dogfight.
West Ridge had the unfortunate scheduling of meeting Science Hill twice to start the year, but the Wolves should make an impact before May arrives.
Daniel Boone and David Crockett also have good baseball traditions, so this league should be one of the state’s best.
Upper Lakes Conference
Tennessee High’s move into a smaller classification is likely bad news for others in this league.
The Vikings’ program had begun to turn the corner in the higher classification, so big things could be in store.
However, Elizabethton has a state-level tradition, especially in recent seasons. And Unicoi County has been there in the past.
That makes things tough for Volunteer and Sullivan East, but the Falcons clipped the Cyclones on Tuesday.
Three Rivers Conference
It’s going to take some time for these teams to put together a pecking order, but Chuckey-Doak has a chance to re-establish itself.
But the door is open for Happy Valley and Johnson County to regain some footing they may have lost in recent years. It’s truly up for grabs with South Greene and West Greene in the mix as well.
Watauga Valley Conference
This league is the least changed of the four.
It’s still North Greene and University High elbowing for the top spot with Hampton scratching and clawing to get in the mix, and Unaka trying to recapture its swagger.
SOFTBALL
Big Five Conference
From the look of things early, this is going to be a fantastic league.
Daniel Boone is a state-level threat and Science Hill already owns a win over defending state champion Farragut.
Dobyns-Bennett looks tough once again and David Crockett is always scrappy. But it may be a tough year for West Ridge.
Like its baseball counterpart, this could be one of the state’s best conferences.
Upper Lakes Conference
Top to bottom, there is no easy pathway to wins in this league.
Tennessee High and Elizabethton have long-range potential while Unicoi County, Volunteer and Sullivan East each have quality teams. The district tournament should be a dandy tight-game event.
Three Rivers Conference
Like baseball, there’s no set order as these teams must prove they belong near the top.
Johnson County, coming out of a tough league in previous years, may have a slight edge. But it remains to be seen how things fit with Happy Valley and the Greene County trio.
Watauga Valley Conference
It’s a good league, and the teams are familiar with each other. Like years past, Unaka, Cloudland and North Greene have established programs with the potential to be frontrunners.
University High is trying to get back to a strong tradition that has been missing since 2016.