Two days before the Southern Conference basketball tournament, four East Tennessee State players received postseason honors.
Ledarrius Brewer, Jordan King and David Sloan were All-SoCon selections while Mohab Yasser made the all-freshman team.
Brewer was named all-conference for the second straight season as he received second- team honors by the coaches and third-team by the media. The graduate student started all 31 games for the, averaging 14.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Brewer scored in double figures 25 times this season, including six 20-point scoring games, with a season-high 29 points in the win at The Citadel on Feb. 19.
King, one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in the country this season, earned third-team honors by both the coaches and media. The Siena transfer leads the Bucs in scoring (14.7) and made threes (95), while ranking 12th nationally in made threes, 11th in three-point field goal percentage and 25th in made threes per game.
King broke his career high in scoring four times this season – beginning with a 23-point effort in the win over Western Carolina on Jan. 10.
Sloan landed third-team all-conference honors by the coaches after averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 31 starts. He leads the SoCon in assists and is bidding to become the first ETSU player since Mister Jennings to do so.
Yasser has scored 15 points in each of the Bucs’ last two games. He is averaging 7.1 points and 3.6 rebounds, while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 74 percent at the free throw line.
Yasser was the only SoCon freshman to play in 30 regular season games, while his field goal percentage tops all rookies.
ETSU (15-16 overall, 7-11 SoCon) opens the SoCon tournament Friday at 5 p.m. with a first-round game against The Citadel (12-17, 6-12). The Bucs are seeded eighth in the 10-team field, while The Citadel is ninth.
The tournament is being played at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.