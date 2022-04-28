Hayden Forrester is starting to find the back of the net, and that can only be good news for the Science Hill soccer team.
Forrester scored five goals Thursday night, including a hat trick in the first eight minutes, as the Hilltoppers overwhelm- ed Daniel Boone 9-0 in a Big Five Confer- ence game at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
“That’s what we’ve been waiting to see,” Science Hill coach David Strickland said. “He’s starting to put goals away instead just shooting. We’ve been talking about being mature around the goal. He’s done a good job.”
Forrester had three goals in Science Hill’s last game against Pigeon Forge, giving him eight scores in two games.
“Earlier in the season I just couldn’t get anything going,” Forrester said. “I had shots and I had opportunities. Last game when I got one, I was like ‘Man, my drought is broke.’ The season’s coming toward an end and this is where we need it the most.”
Isaiah Neal added a goal and two assists for the Hilltoppers, while Benji Augustine, Ben Schultz and Noah Davis also scored. Harper Jennings and Jacob Baker each had two assists and Elias Bazouni added another.
Science Hill improved to 8-4 overall, 5-0-1 in the conference. Boone fell to 7-5-0, 2-5-0.
Forrester opened the scoring by splitting a pair of Boone defenders and sliding the ball past Trailblazers goalie Samuel Randall in the fifth minute. Two minutes later, he used his left foot to make it 2-0. It took less than a minute for Forrester to get another goal, this one on a rebound.
“They had superior passing, just command of the whole field, and we didn’t have an answer for it,” Boone coach Steven Sessis said.
Anderson Marroquin began the second half in goal for the Trailblazers with his team down 6-0. He made several saves while seeing his first action ever in goal, holding off Science Hill for 13 minutes before finally allowing a goal.
“We were happy with him,” Sessis said. “It’s good to give him a chance out there. We liked what we saw.”