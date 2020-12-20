This one was extra special to Charles (C.Y) Peters.
The local sports writer has written four books about his sports in Carter County. The latest, “75 Years of Unaka Basketball,” was personal. Peters did the book as a collaboration with his former Rangers teammate Michael Wilson.
It started with a simple question.
“Mike asked me who I thought (were) the best 10 ball players who played up there,” Peters said. “It’s hard to tell because of the different brackets they were in. To me, the guys in the ’60s when I was growing up were my heroes.
“Then, he asked how many people scored 1,000 (career) points or who scored 30 or 40 in a game. Then, we started doing some research and star- ted talking about the book. I told him if he would help me I would do it because I knew it would be a lot of work.”
Wilson and Peters talked about the project for a couple of weeks before making the commitment to put the book together. While the research of going through old newspapers, library files and photos was fun, there were long days during the week as well as Saturdays and Sundays.
Peters found a treasure trove with Unaka annuals from the 1940s given to him by his wife’s aunt, Joyce Smith, who now lives in Michigan. It was Peters’ father who first gave him a love of Unaka basketball taking him to games as a kid.
Wilson had a similar passion for Unaka growing up.
“Growing up with that tradition, I remember seeing the players like Eddie Holly,” Wilson said. “They had some great teams when John Hyatt was the coach and on to the 1980s with Ronnie Snavely the first time they went to the state. We looked at all the yearbooks — even back to 1945 — and got all the team photos, team rosters.”
The book is loaded with scores, photos, leading scorers and interviews with players from all different eras.
As for the question about the 10 greatest players, both said it’s hard to judge with the way the game has changed. Aaron Dugger, the current Unaka coach, is the school’s all-time leading scorer. But he didn’t play on the 2004 state championship team that included standouts like Rusty Chambers, Derek Cline and tournament MVP Tyler McCann.
However, Peters pointed out that the path to the state tournament was much tougher for some of the early teams.
“Back in the 1960s, to get out of the district you had to beat Science Hill, Kingsport, Elizabethton and Erwin,” Peters said. “It’s hard to compare the years. We talked to Paul “Bo” Gouge, 93 years old who played on the 1948 team, which was the only team to win 40 games. He was the first 1,000-point scorer. He would have to be on the list of greatest players.
“Richard Hodge led the team in scoring 2-3 years. Eddie Holly was one of my favorites. A lot of coaches and former players have said that Michael Burrow was the best to ever play there. Of course, Aaron has to be there where he scored right at 2,000 points.”
Wilson and Peters mentioned others like Raymond Lowe, the school’s first conference scoring champion, George Ritchie, Chris Wilson, Stacey Carden, Mark Revis and Wayne Taylor.
They agree on Unaka’s greatest coach.
Donald Ensor, a standout player in the 1980s, led the Rangers to the 2004 state championship.
“Donald Ensor made the Creek special,” Peters said. “Donald had 10 of 11 winning seasons, took them to the state three out of four years from 2002-05. He barely missed going in 1998.”
Another Unaka product made an impact nationally as Jay Nidiffer served as an assistant to former Auburn coach Sonny Smith, a product of rival Cloudland.
The research brought up other interesting tidbits. As Peters pointed out, the 1960 Unaka squad played state champion Hampton tougher than any other local team, even holding Bulldogs star Willie Malone scoreless in the first half of one game.
Jeff Hardin set a single-game record of 18-for-18 at the free-throw line, while Rusty Chambers was 12-for-12 in the state championship game as well as being perfect from the field.
While there’s a change with the current COVID-19 restrictions, both pointed out the atmosphere at Snavely Gym makes the home games something to behold.
“The seats are right on the floor and then people are standing around the gym where there’s nowhere else to sit,” Peters said. “It doesn’t seat that many, but it’s packed for any Hampton, Cloudland, Happy Valley, UH game.”
The book is on sale at seven different locations in Carter County and is the perfect Christmas present for the Unaka fan.
“The fun part is watching folks when they look at it,” Peters said. “It was fun finding the people we hadn’t heard of and then getting to talk to the guys. Getting their take on when they played; the game was played differently in their generation. It was like that for us. When we played at Unaka, we didn’t have winning seasons, but we had a lot of fun and we made a lot of memories.”