Second in a series on East Tennessee State’s new assistant basketball coaches.
Before there was Turner Battle the basketball coach, there was Turner Battle the player.
And that player was really good.
Now Battle is an assistant on Jason Shay’s staff at East Tennessee State and he’s hoping to use his status as a very successful former player to help get through to the members of his new team.
“I’ve been in the same situation those guys have been in and I feel like it’s my job to help mentor and give those guys the answers to the test,” Battle said. “They probably think I’m an old guy, but I’ve been able to get to some guys in some one-on-one settings and I can show them some things that kind of helped me become successful.”
Battle played at Buffalo, where he was the Mid-American Conference player of the year in 2005. The former point guard averaged 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists during his senior year. He was also on the Academic All-MAC team for his last three seasons.
That kind of resume can only help when his players realize he’s been where they are trying to go.
“I think the guys have come in with open ears and open arms and willing to learn,” said Battle, who coached at Chattanooga and UAB before coming to ETSU. “Me playing is a big example that I use because I don’t really know any better.”
As excited as he is to join a program coming off a 30-4 Southern Conference championship season, Battle realizes with seven new faces, the job of retooling the team will be a big challenge.
“You don’t wake up and win 30 games,” he said. “There’s a lot of hard work, a lot of preparation, a lot of sacrifice that goes into that. As a coach you want to be able to keep those things going and continue the success that’s already happened, so it’s an exciting time for me.
“We have a lot of talent. I think the biggest thing with this team is are they going to be willing to sacrifice and work hard and be able to gel together. We’ve got a bunch of new guys that come from different situations.”
Battle already has had a taste of ETSU basketball. He was an assistant to Will Wade at Chattanooga when the Mocs came to Johnson City in 2014 for a College Insider Postseason Tournament game.
The Bucs won 79-66 at the Mini-Dome and it left quite an impression on Battle. He’ll never have to be reminded about ETSU’s biggest rivalry.
“One thing I can remember is I wasn’t expecting the fan support that was here,” he said. “I know it was a rivalry game, but there were probably 6,000 to 7,000 people there.
“The guys at Chattanooga didn’t realize the rivalry and how important it was. And I can remember another thing, that the people here in Johnson City love basketball and I think it kind of caught the Chattanooga guys off guard.”
Now that fan support — remember ETSU led the SoCon in attendance — is on Battle’s side and he can’t wait to see it again.
“The people here have been unbelievable,” Battle said. “The support is probably the best I’ve been around in the business. It’s just been great.”