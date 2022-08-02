Saturday’s free camp presents a pair of opportunities: gain soccer knowledge from a player with professional experience, and help children on the western coast of Africa get an education.
Former Science Hill High School standout Wilfred Williams, who came to Johnson City from Liberia, will hold his second annual Because You Care Footy Camp at Civitan Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The camp is for kids ages five to 17.
It's important to note that though the camp is free, participants need to sign up in advance. They can register by visiting https://willextraining.com/collections and scrolling down to "Because You Care Footy Camp."
The tie-in for the camp to Liberia is the Bear Another’s Burdens Ministry of Christ organization, which operates an elementary school in Monrovia, Liberia.
“Most schools in Liberia charge fees, so most of these children simply weren’t going to school before we opened,” said Dr. Matthew Cary, chairperson of BABMOC. “This organization started in Johnson City, and most of our supporters are from Johnson City.”
Cary said Williams is doing his part by offering this soccer opportunity.
“Wilfred is doing a great service by holding this camp for free,” Cary said. “You look at a typical camp, and it’s like $150.”
All proceeds from the camp will go to BABMOC. Parents and players are encouraged to make donations of soccer cleats, jerseys, and equipment. The school is also in need of backpacks in good condition and school supplies. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
Camp participants should bring a soccer ball, water to last four hours, snacks and sunscreen.
For those unable to attend Saturday, cleats, jerseys and backpacks can be taken to Covenant Presbyterian Church in Johnson City on Tuesdays through Thursdays until Sept. 15. Backpacks can be filled with school supplies (pens, pencils, composition books, etc …).
Williams played college soccer at the University of Memphis, Eastern Florida State College, and Oakland University. He also played in various levels of soccer in places like Des Moines, Charlotte, Myrtle Beach and Detroit. Recent stints in the United Soccer League included Orlando in Florida and Oakland in California. Williams was also part of a USL League Two title with Des Moines in 2021. Williams now runs a soccer training organization called Willex.
The BABMOC school was opened in 2017 with 70 students enrolled in kindergarten through third grade. The school has expanded one grade every year and now serves 153 students through sixth grade, with no fees required.
“Even kids in public schools in Liberia have to pay fees,” Cary said. “Kids shouldn’t have to pay anything to go to school.”
Among the recent improvements was a water system in 2020, which meets the World Health Organization standard for safe drinking water and serves the school and people in the community.
