Saturday’s free camp presents a pair of opportunities: gain soccer knowledge from a player with professional experience, and help children on the western coast of Africa get an education.

Former Science Hill High School standout Wilfred Williams, who came to Johnson City from Liberia, will hold his second annual Because You Care Footy Camp at Civitan Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The camp is for kids ages five to 17.

Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 5.28.22 PM.png

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video